Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Shares Update on Newborn Baby After Going to Hospital 6 Times in 5 Weeks

Harry Potter alum Bonnie Wright shared that her and husband Andrew Lococo’s newborn son Aster had been to the hospital six times since his birth at the end of September.

“Our sweet little Aster has been to the hospital 6 times in his 5 weeks of life,” Wright posted to. “Getting treatment for a condition we knew he’d be born with.

He is such a strong, chill little baby. ”"Feeling so lucky to have such supportive family and friends,” Wright added.

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“Helping take Elio to preschool, cooking us meals, checking in on us. The village is possible, text/call your pals. ”Our little star has been showered in love by his big brother Elio. Thank you universe for my loving bundle of boys!

”Bonnie Wright/Instagram.

“I’m chasing a toddler, I’m three years older, I’m running on considerably less sleep than I’d like to admit. ” And becoming a mother also gave the former child star a new perspective on her life, admitting she used to believe that she had to land “somewhere definitive” in order to feel like she was gaining clarity.

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“Motherhood has slowly, persistently taught me that nothing is actually that finite,” she confessed. “We are always in progress. Sometimes things move forward and sometimes it genuinely feels like a billion steps back and both are just part of it. ”The Oscar winner, who has worked with organizations like UNICEF and is a UN Goodwill Ambassador, makes it a priority to share those same humanitarian values with her six children.

"With my family, I'm trying to raise them to have respect for all people and make friends around the world and feel at home with the world and really live a truly global ," she. " challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.

" "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young," she added. "It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.

"—wrote on her website in 2017. "No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. " "My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us," she continued. "There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them.

Being a mom is the most important job I have.

""I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her, I'm like, ‘I'm doing it for you,'" Kylie—who also shares son.

"It has changed me and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. Being a mom is what life is about. I hope people realize what the priorities in life should be and know not everything has to be perfect.

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"in 2016, "There's just so much more love in your life. I finally feel like I have a real identity" "I feel like I have a purpose here in life now," she added.

"I'm a mom to these three amazing little babies, and my whole world just kind of opened up. ""I never want my children to say I work too much," she continued. "When I'm putting them to bed or having a meal with them, I put my phone down. They're growing up so quickly, and I don't want to look back and think, 'I missed this because of a work function.

'""My decision-making process is like, 'Hey can I make this work? '" she said of finding family time in her busy work life. "I've been doing this for a while so I do have a strong work ethic, and I have a lot of people around me that help keep my schedule straight and plan and know where my priorities lie.

""It just gives you purpose and all of the things that my self-esteem was associated it, it's all completely different," she said of motherhood in a. "I realized why I was born and more than anything all of the things I want to pass onto my child and the best way of doing that is not by preaching or telling her but showing her by example. "“I don't think it's necessary to be a mother to play a mother.

I think that should be open to lots of different actors," she toldEntertainment Tonight .

"I traveled through all my 20s and I was very selfish—in a good way, not in a way I regret. And I think having a kid made me realize how incredibly selfless I want to be.

""I don't think I need to teach my children with harsh words or with punishment. I believe that if I love them the right way, there's no need for that," she told' couple goals include being amazing parents to four children, including all the funny moments that come with being a parent.