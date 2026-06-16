Harry Potter Movies Leaving HBO Max and Peacock

The Harry Potter series is leaving HBO Max and Peacock on July 1, 2026, giving fans nearly two weeks to stream the movies online.

HBO Max and Peacock are removing all eight Harry Potter movies from their platforms. This means that fans of the franchise have limited time to stream the films online.

The movies will be leaving the platforms on July 1, 2026, giving viewers nearly two weeks to watch them. The Harry Potter series has been a staple on both HBO Max and Peacock, and its removal has left fans disappointed.

The movies, which include 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,' 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,' 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,' 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,' 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1,' and 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2,' have been a beloved part of many fans' childhoods. They have been streamed millions of times on both platforms and have become a cultural phenomenon.

The removal of the movies from the platforms is a result of a deal between Warner Bros. and the streaming services. The deal allows Warner Bros. to retain control over the distribution of the movies, which means that they can choose to remove them from the platforms at any time. This has left fans worried that they will no longer be able to stream the movies online.

However, it is worth noting that the movies will still be available to purchase or rent on various digital platforms. The Harry Potter series has been a huge success on both HBO Max and Peacock, and its removal has left a void in the streaming landscape. Fans of the franchise are taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration at the removal of the movies.

The hashtag #HarryPotter is trending on Twitter, with fans sharing their favorite memories of the franchise and expressing their sadness at the removal of the movies. The removal of the Harry Potter movies from HBO Max and Peacock is a significant blow to fans of the franchise. It is a reminder that the streaming landscape is constantly changing and that movies and TV shows can be removed from platforms at any time.

Fans of the franchise are advised to stream the movies as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this beloved series. The Harry Potter series is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Its removal from HBO Max and Peacock is a significant loss for fans of the franchise, and it is a reminder that the streaming landscape is constantly changing





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