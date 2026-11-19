Warner Bros. and NetEase confirm Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will cease service on March 3, 2027, due to licensing expiration. In-game purchases end in December 2026.

The era of playing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is officially nearing its conclusion for global audiences. Warner Bros. Games and NetEase have announced that the popular card-based role-playing game will cease operations on March 3, 2027. This definitive end date marks the final expiration of the licensing agreement that allows the studio to host servers and distribute the title.

Licensing Expiration Drives Shutdown Timeline

Warner Bros. Games and NetEase confirmed that the primary reason for the termination of service is the upcoming conclusion of their licensing agreement. The official notice released via X details that the game will stop functioning entirely on March 3, 2027. This date serves as the hard deadline for all server operations and online connectivity features that players have come to rely on for their gameplay experience.

Also read Harry Potter Films Leave Peacock As HBO Series Approaches

Delisting and Purchase Cutoff in December 2026

New players should be aware that the opportunity to join the magical community ends well before the final shutdown. On December 21, 2026, in-game purchases will be disabled, and new user registration will be closed across all platforms. Distribution of the game will also stop on this date, meaning anyone interested in playing must download and install the app before the end of 2026.

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Regional Restrictions and Historical Context

Access to the game has already been significantly limited for many users worldwide. The servers in the Americas were shut down two years ago, leaving only the servers owned by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase available for players in Asia and China. This geographic narrowing has reduced the player base considerably, but the upcoming 2027 date marks the final global cessation of the title.

Developers Focus on Hogwarts Legacy Sequel

While Magic Awakened prepares for its retirement, the developers of Hogwarts Legacy are actively working on a sequel to their critically acclaimed 2023 title. Warner Bros. has internally confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is in the earliest stages of development, although no release window has been provided. The studio has not yet released an announcement trailer, leaving fans to speculate about potential reveals at future events like The Game Awards in December 2026.