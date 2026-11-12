Harry Potter Hogwarts Teachers Ranked by Magical Power

Harry Potter's Hogwarts teachers ranked by magical power, from Cuthbert Binns at 18 to Firenze at 12, based on the feats each one has actually shown.

Harry Potter's Hogwarts teachers were undeniably powerful witches and wizards, but they were far from equal in skill. A new ranking of Harry's Hogwarts teachers by power begins at number 18 with Cuthbert Binns and moves upward through Sybil Trelawney, Bathsheba Babbling, Charity Burbage, Quirinius Quirrell, Gilderoy Lockhart and Firenze, who closes the portion of the list covered in the source text at number 12.

The ranking rests on a simple principle: a teacher's position reflects the magic that has actually been shown on the page, not reputation or job title. Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers are treated as particularly potent because they had learned how to defeat some of the most dangerous magic in the world. Professor Flitwick is known as a skilled duelist, and Professor Lockhart is credited with a skill of his own.

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How the Hogwarts Teacher Power Ranking Works

The ranking judges each teacher by demonstrated power, so the absence of feats is treated as a meaningful signal. Many of Harry's teachers have never shown spectacular magic on screen or in the books, which makes precise comparisons difficult.

The author notes that the upcoming Harry Potter TV show will include scenes that are not from the books, so it may provide more information about these teachers. Until then, the ranking relies on what the existing stories show. The Carrows are excluded because they were never really accepted by the Hogwarts staff, and Professors Kettleburn and Silvanus are omitted because very little is known about them. Support staff such as Madam Pomfrey, Argus Filch and Madam Hooch are also left out.

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Cuthbert Binns and Sybil Trelawney Rank Lowest

Cuthbert Binns ranks 18th because he never demonstrated any magic at all. As Hogwarts' only ghost teacher, Professor Binns is described as so boring that he seems unaware he has died, and he showed no interest in practical magic.

The author points out that it is unknown whether ghosts keep their past magical abilities, though this seems unlikely in Binns's case. Students tended to fall asleep in History of Magic, which the ranking treats as a fitting reflection of his lack of power. Sybil Trelawney ranks 17th, even though most Hogwarts students believe she is a fraud and Dolores Umbridge banished her. Professor Trelawney hails from the bloodline of powerful seers and has produced at least two disturbingly accurate prophecies, including the one that kicked off the entire Harry Potter saga. Albus Dumbledore largely kept her at Hogwarts for her own protection, because he knew how dangerous that prophecy really is.

Babbling, Burbage and Quirrell Rank in the Middle

Bathsheba Babbling ranks 16th, Charity Burbage ranks 15th and Quirinius Quirrell ranks 14th, because the stories give little direct evidence of their power. Babbling taught Ancient Runes, a subject that did not interest Harry and that the Harry Potter stories largely ignore. The author singles her out because other specialists seem quite powerful, suggesting that runes may be an area of the Wizarding World that has been neglected.

Charity Burbage was Professor of Muggle Studies until she was targeted and killed by the Death Eaters. The ranking stresses that being captured and executed by Voldemort and his assembled Death Eaters is not a mark of weakness, but the absence of feats still places her low. Her last act was to appeal to Severus Snape for mercy.

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Quirinius Quirrell was Harry's first Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher and was considered impressive by Rubeus Hagrid, though he never really demonstrated why. Vain and ambitious, he traveled the world in search of Voldemort, and it is unknown whether he wanted the glory of capturing him or wanted to learn from him. Even a diminished and broken Voldemort was able to possess him, which the ranking cites as proof of how weak Quirrell really was.

Gilderoy Lockhart and Firenze Complete the Ranking

Gilderoy Lockhart ranks 13th despite a complex Memory Charm, while Firenze ranks 12th as the most intriguing entry in this part of the list. Lockhart was Harry's Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in his second year, and he had traveled the world wiping memories and claiming the feats of other witches and wizards as his own.

The author argues that the Memory Charm alone is a complex piece of magic, and that Lockhart may have been a magical powerhouse if he had not been so lazy. In the end, Lockhart was hoist by his own petard, as his own memories were erased by a backfiring broken wand. Firenze taught Divination at Hogwarts after he was expelled from his people for helping humans. Wizards tended to think of centaurs as beneath them, and Firenze did not possess the kind of magic seen in other professors.

Still, the ranking notes that centaurs are remarkable in their own right, including their disturbingly accurate ability to read the stars. Firenze is described as a skilled archer with remarkable physical strength, and he may also have a degree of resistance to magic, like other magical beings. The source text ends at this entry, so the top positions of the ranking are not covered here.