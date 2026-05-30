Harry Potter HBO Series: A Magical Return and an Unconventional Alternative

The Harry Potter HBO series is set to debut this Christmas, sparking controversy and excitement alike. While fans await the magical return, an unusual 2016 film, Swiss Army Man, offers an alternative viewing experience. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and directed by the Academy Award-winning duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, the film is now available to stream on Plex. To tide over Potter fans, Collider presents an exclusive Sorting Hat quiz, allowing participants to discover their Hogwarts house based on their answers to eight insightful questions.

The eagerly anticipated return of the Wizarding World is imminent, with HBO's adaptation of all seven Harry Potter novels set to debut this Christmas. Despite the controversy surrounding franchise creator J.K.

Rowling, the first season's renewal for a second, coupled with the trailer's record-breaking 277 million organic views in 48 hours, underscores the undeniable hype surrounding the series. While revisiting the Harry Potter films is an easy way to immerse oneself in the magical atmosphere, an unconventional alternative awaits in the form of 2016's Swiss Army Man.

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, who would later win seven Academy Awards with Everything Everywhere All At Once, the film stars Daniel Radcliffe alongside Paul Dano, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Richard Gross. Despite its cult following, Swiss Army Man struggled to gain traction at the 2016 box office, earning just under $6 million globally against a $3 million budget.

However, fans can now stream the film on Plex, starting June 1, 2026. Meanwhile, as anticipation builds for the Harry Potter series, fans can delve into the world of Hogwarts with Collider's exclusive Sorting Hat quiz, which determines one's house based on honest answers to eight questions. The quiz explores values, conflict resolution, ambition, fear, morality, friendship, and self-reflection, providing an engaging way to connect with the magical universe before the series' premiere





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Harry Potter HBO Series Swiss Army Man Daniel Radcliffe Daniel Scheinert Daniel Kwan Academy Awards Everything Everywhere All At Once Hogwarts Sorting Hat Quiz Collider

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