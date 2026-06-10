Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts Tabletop RPG Announced by MinaLima

A new tabletop RPG set in the Wizarding World is on the way. Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts, developed by MinaLima, will let players choose to defend Hogwarts or join the Dark Forces before Voldemort's invasion.

The wait for a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy has reached a fever pitch, with fans lingering in a state of indefinite anticipation. This upcoming title is already one of the most anticipated games in the Wizarding World and beyond.

While speculation runs wild about potential connections to HBO's new series or expansions into locations like London or Godric's Hollow, an exciting new Wizarding World RPG has emerged that offers a different magical experience. Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts is a new tabletop RPG revealed for an upcoming Kickstarter campaign.

Developed by MinaLima, the acclaimed graphic design studio responsible for many iconic props from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films such as the Hogwarts acceptance letter, the Marauder's Map, and The Daily Prophet, the game promises authentic visual flair. Set just before Voldemort's invasion of Hogwarts, the game allows players to choose sides: either represent their house and defend the school or join the Dark Forces to aid Lord Voldemort's victory.

This creates a dynamic social experience where players can discover which friends might be Death Eaters in disguise. The official description states that Hogwarts has been infiltrated by Death Eaters and Dark Forces, so players must prepare for the impending battle by honing spell-casting skills, exploring school grounds, and gearing up for an epic showdown between good and evil. Defenders of Hogwarts supports 2-5 players, is rated for ages 13 and up, and each session lasts up to 90 minutes.

The game design comes from multi-award-winning industrial designer David Waterman, and MinaLima's involvement ensures a strong sense of authenticity for fans invested in the Wizarding World's aesthetic. Alongside this announcement, a separate interactive quiz from Collider asks players to determine which sci-fi dystopia they would survive in, featuring worlds like The Matrix, Mad Max, Blade Runner, Dune, and Star Wars.

The quiz poses questions about instinct, resources, threats, and authority to match users with the universe best suited to their survival approach. This promotional content, however, is not part of the core news about the tabletop RPG and should be separated from the main narrative. The substantive news focuses solely on the reveal of Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts, its development team, gameplay premise, player count, age recommendation, session length, designers, and thematic alignment with the Wizarding World's darker periods.

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