Author Thomas Taylor, designer of the original Harry Potter UK cover, launches his new fantasy trilogy The Faerwell Lantern in April 2027.

British author and illustrator Thomas Taylor has officially confirmed the release of his highly anticipated new fantasy novel, The Lantern and the Labyrinth. The 400-page book is scheduled to hit shelves on April 8, 2027, through the Puffin imprint of Penguin Random House. This launch marks a significant milestone in Taylor's career, representing his first major foray into original long-form fantasy fiction in nearly thirty years. The announcement positions the novel as a fresh alternative for fantasy enthusiasts looking beyond the upcoming HBO Harry Potter television adaptation.

The narrative centers on a young protagonist named Tom, who accidentally uncovers the hidden boundary between the mundane world and Faery. This magical realm is populated by trolls, ghosts, dragons, and other creatures born from the darkest corners of imagination. Tom is subsequently taken in as an apprentice by the Esotericals, a mysterious organization whose true intentions remain uncertain. His journey becomes more complex when he befriends a young witch named Persistence and her magical companion, Mortimer. Together, they must confront a terrifying entity known as the Smothering Dark, which threatens to destroy both the ordinary and magical worlds.

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Taylor brings a unique historical connection to the wizarding world that predates his own literary success. He designed the original British edition cover for Harry Potter and the Philosopher and the Stone in 1997. This project represents a personal evolution for the creator, transitioning from illustrator to primary author of a major franchise. His career spans nearly three decades, bridging the gap between the early era of modern fantasy publishing and the current boom in speculative fiction. The publisher describes his new work as rich, epic, and exciting, leveraging his established brand to attract both new fans and loyal followers of his previous works.

The release of The Lantern and the Labyrinth is available for pre-order in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook editions. Taylor has secured a three-book publishing deal with Puffin Press, ensuring that the story of Tom and Persistence will continue in subsequent volumes. He revealed in his May 2026 newsletter that he was already editing the sequel. This rapid production schedule highlights the publisher's confidence in the series and Taylor's ability to deliver content efficiently. Fans can expect the new series to explore themes of magic, courage, and the boundless possibilities of imagination.

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Taylor has already established himself as a dominant force in children's fantasy literature through his critically acclaimed Eerie-on-Sea series. This five-novel saga began in 2019 with the book Malamander and concluded with Mermedusa in 2023. The series achieved massive commercial success, selling over half a million copies worldwide and being translated into twenty different languages. His reputation extends beyond text, as he has illustrated numerous children's picture books and provided artwork for Marcus Sedgwick's graphic novel Scarlett Hart: Monster Hunter. The 400-page novel serves as the first installment in a trilogy titled The Faerwell Lantern, promising an epic and immersive reading experience.

The announcement of this new series arrives as the fantasy market experiences a resurgence, particularly with the anticipation surrounding HBO's new Harry Potter television adaptation. While many fans are counting down the days for the return of J.K. Rowling's iconic characters, Taylor's new book offers a distinct alternative for those seeking original world-building. The original Harry Potter books have sold hundreds of millions of copies since 1997, inspiring generations to fall in love with the genre. Taylor's personal connection to that cultural phenomenon adds a layer of intrigue to his new project. This new venture promises to capture the same sense of wonder that defined the childhoods of many modern readers, setting the stage for a 2027 that looks incredibly exciting for fantasy fans.