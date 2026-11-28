Tom Felton, Rupert Grint, and Jamie Campbell Bower return to the Wizarding World in new adaptations of Harry Potter characters, marking significant franchise expansions.

The Wizarding World continues to expand well beyond its original film conclusion, with key cast members stepping back into their iconic roles for major new productions. Tom Felton, Rupert Grint, and Jamie Campbell Bower have returned to the franchise, reprising Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley, and Gellert Grindelwald respectively in stage and screen adaptations.

Tom Felton Revives Draco Malfoy on Broadway

Tom Felton officially returned as Draco Malfoy for a Broadway engagement in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, marking his first time portraying the Slytherin wizard in over 14 years. His Broadway debut initially launched in November 2025, offering audiences a chance to see the character 19 years after the original story. The production explores Draco as a father whose son, Scorpius Malfoy, befriends Albus Potter, allowing Felton to depict a redeemed and evolved version of the character. Due to high demand, his limited run was extended multiple times, with schedules confirming he will continue playing Draco until January 3, 2027.

Also read Why The Two Towers And Wizard Of Oz Surpass Harry Potter Films In Fantasy Cinema

Rupert Grint Joins Cursed Child Stage Production

Rupert Grint is preparing to bring Ron Weasley to the Broadway stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, following his decade-long portrayal of the character in the original eight films. Grint is scheduled to begin his performance run on February 2, 2027, with shows concluding on May 30, 2027. This upcoming engagement will allow him to explore Ron as an adult navigating marriage and parenthood, adding a layer of personal resonance to the role. Although Grint and Felton share the spotlight in the narrative, their Broadway schedules do not overlap, preventing a direct on-stage reunion between the two former classmates.

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Jamie Campbell Bower Reappears as Grindelwald

Jamie Campbell Bower reprised his role as the young Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, expanding on his brief initial appearance. The actor originally played Grindelwald in a flashback scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, where the character was shown stealing the Elder Wand from wandmaker Mykew Gregorovitch. His return in the Fantastic Beasts series allowed for a deeper exploration of the dark wizard's early life and his complex relationship with Albus Dumbledore, providing context to the events that shaped the Wizarding World.