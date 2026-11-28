Collider ranks the Harry Potter books from seventh to fourth, covering the Chamber of Secrets mystery, Order of the Phoenix anger, Philosopher's Stone friendship and the Half-Blood Prince Potions twist.

Hogwarts is an absolutely terrible school, yet it remains a Harry Potter setting that many adults would still love to enter. The staircases refuse to cooperate, the teachers occasionally try to murder their students, and the forest on the grounds holds enough dangerous creatures to justify its own emergency department. Collider's writer admits that the school's catastrophic health and safety violations would not stop them from packing for it.

The ranking of the seven Harry Potter novels is described as surprisingly personal, because every book is valued but some capture the characters so well that favorites become unavoidable. This section covers the entries from seventh place to fourth place, beginning with J. K. Rowling's second book and ending with the sixth year story of Half-Blood Prince.

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Chamber of Secrets Ranks Seventh in the Harry Potter Series

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, published in 1998, ranks seventh and turns Hogwarts into a sinister murder mystery. A monster lurks in the school walls, students are being petrified, and Harry's ability to speak to snakes makes him everybody's favorite suspect.

The clues are scattered through Moaning Myrtle's bathroom, Hagrid's mysterious past and a diary that writes back to its owner. The creeping suspicion among the students gives familiar corridors a different atmosphere. The diary is described as the book's nastiest invention, because Ginny pours her insecurities into it while Tom Riddle uses her loneliness to regain his strength.

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The review also highlights Dobby, who causes Harry endless misery while desperately trying to protect him. His liberation through Lucius Malfoy's discarded sock is presented as gloriously ridiculous and genuinely touching. The mystery occasionally outshines the characters, but Rowling already shows how a silly magical object can carry real emotional weight.

Order of the Phoenix and Philosopher's Stone Rank Sixth and Fifth

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, released in 2003, ranks sixth because the Ministry refuses to acknowledge Voldemort's return. That denial leaves Harry isolated, furious and increasingly desperate to be believed, and Hogwarts itself becomes an instrument of political denial.

Dolores Umbridge is singled out as one of the most hateful villains in fantasy, equipped with a pink cardigan, a collection of decorative plates and the authority to punish children. The review defends Harry's anger, noting that he is fifteen, has witnessed Cedric Diggory's murder and is kept in the dark by adults who still expect reasonable behavior from him.

Harry's relationship with Sirius is described as especially painful, because both are desperate for a family neither really has. Harry recklessly follows a vision to the Department of Mysteries, and Sirius dies during the confrontation. The book can be exhausting when Harry lashes out at people trying to help him, but the review argues that this emotional messiness is painfully convincing.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, published in 1997, ranks fifth and introduces Harry to Hogwarts after Hagrid tells him he is a wizard. The book gives Harry his first real friendships with Ron and Hermione, and the discovery of the magical world is described as delightful, from the chaos of Diagon Alley to being sorted in front of an entire school.

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The Mirror of Erised is identified as the moment where the book truly lands emotionally. Harry looks at the parents he never knew and finds a version of family happiness he has spent his childhood missing. Dumbledore understands how tempting that illusion is and warns him against surrendering his life to it.

The protection challenge around the Stone is also praised for rewarding qualities beyond raw magical ability. Ron's chess skills and Hermione's intelligence are essential, while Harry succeeds because he wants to protect the Stone rather than possess it.

Half-Blood Prince Places Fourth With Potions Twist

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, published in 2005, ranks fourth because Harry spends much of his sixth year taking credit for someone else's genius in Potions. The mysterious textbook gives him brilliant instructions, which makes Professor Slughorn believe he is a natural talent.

The review presents this deception as wonderfully appropriate to the story, while the handwritten spells in the textbook become the source of the book's central tension. The excerpt ends as the review turns to the warning that not all of those spells are harmless, leaving the full danger for the complete ranking to explain.