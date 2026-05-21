Harry Potter and Hogwarts Cast Scandals: Actors Drop Out and Transphobia of J.K. Rowling

The upcoming HBO series adaptation of Harry Potter is facing several controversies. Several actors have dropped out due to death threats and claims of bullying allegations. Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling's transphobia has also caused boycotts among fans.

While the magical world of Harry Potter and Hogwarts captivated audiences when it first hit the screens, it seems its HBO series adaptation is already facing several scandals.

The show has been described as the 'steaming event of the decade' - despite the ongoing controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling's comments about transgender people.

However, with big stars on board including John Lithgow, who will play Professor Albus Dumbledore, and Nick Frost, who is stepping into Rubeus Hagrid's very large shoes, bosses are clearly hoping the love for the magic will overcome the controversy. Yet, with over six months until the show is scheduled for release on Christmas Day, several scandals have already hit the show.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the actor supposed to be playing Ginny Weasley has had to drop out of the project due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. Filming for the first series is complete, therefore, bosses will have to recast the role going forward





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Harry Potter HBO J.K. Rowling Transphobia Scandal Death Threats Bullying Allegations Harry Potter Films Rubeus Hagrid Professor Albus Dumbledore Ginny Weasley

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