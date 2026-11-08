Where will they be?

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Harry & Meghan Send Charles Clear Message After Report They Weren’t Invited to What Could Be the King’s ‘Last Christmas’ Michael Jackson’s Daughter’s $600 Estate Battle Takes Shocking Turn After Report She Believes She’s ‘Inherited His Business Genius’Harry & Meghan Send Charles Clear Message After Report They Weren’t Invited to What Could Be the King’s ‘Last Christmas’might have returned to the UK, but does that mean they’re back in the royals’ good graces? The answer seems to be a hard no, as the couple is not expected to spend the holidays with the rest of the family.

Also read Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Response To Thomas Markle's Arrest May Surprise You

Although they’re staying in the UK for the holidays, they’ll be spending them withHarry Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ by William’s ‘Genuinely Shocking’ Behavior as He Feels His Brother Wants Him ‘Banished’ Meghan’s ‘Deteriorating’ Professional ‘Relationship’ Exposed After Her Employee Quit Amid Report She’s ‘Very Hard to Work With’ “For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever Doria wants to do. They would love her to come over to the UK and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be,” a friend explained to the outlet.

“They won’t be having Christmas with the royal family. How could that even work? They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.

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” Previous reports had indicated the Sussexes might head to Montecito for the holidays, but the understanding is now that they’ll stay in the UK. Still, they don’t expect to get an invite to family Christmas.

“There is a hierarchy,” a palace insider recently told. “And the King is the CEO, he’s the boss — what he says go, so it’s better not to put themselves in any difficult position. ” If there are questions about the possibility, it’s because of the king’s cancer diagnosis and steps being taken by everyone around him to make sure the holidays are special because of it.

In 2025,reported that Charles “prioritizes duty, but he’s also a family man who knows his time is precious. He wants a special last Christmas in case it’s his last. ” Related: William Reportedly ‘Willing’ to Meet with Harry Under 1 ‘Off-Limits’ Condition Related to Meghan—’This Cannot Continue’close to the holidays.

“This is not a casual ‘let’s get together sometime,’” one source told Rob Shuter’s. “Nobody drops in on the King. If Harry and Meghan are in Charles’s diary, it is because he wants them there. This is deliberate.

”, Harry and Meghan have already made alternative plans in the UK.

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“They want to show that royalty doesn’t need a palace, a grand ballroom or an extravagant banquet. They want to be seen as modern, accessible and connected to everyday people. This is the direction they’re taking,” a source claimed.

“They can turn not being invited into a pity party. The King can have his palaces, gold and traditions. Harry and Meghan can offer something completely different. They want people comparing the two,” the insider said.

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