Harry & Meghan’s Marriage Faces New Questions Amid Claims She’s ‘Fighting Back Tears’—Here’s If They’ve Fallen ‘Out of Love’

'They're moving quite differently to one another.'

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Harry and Meghan were photographed in Brussels, where the prince delivered speeches about online safety for kids. Pretty ironic. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman eventually analyzed pictures from their Brussels trip and claimed the Sussexes looked out of sync.

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She recently told‘Lonely’ Harry’s UK Move Faces New Questions After Sources Revealed the Real Reason He’s ‘Paranoid’— ‘Those Days Are Over’ Meghan Facing Another ‘Devastating Blow’ After Report She’s ‘Fighting Back Tears’ & ‘Needs to Disappear’ “Each of them is employing rather different body language, and they’re moving quite differently to one another,” the expert explained.

“When a couple is aligned, and work towards the same goals, their legs would rise and fall together, their faces would turn towards the same sights, and they’d be in step with one another. Meghan and Harry are showing almost none of that. ” According to Honigman, Harry seemed “closed and protective,” while Meghan was “quite open and casual. ” Despite their different physical behavior, the expert argued that it doesn’t mean Harry and Meghan have fallen “out of love.

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” Related: Meghan Reportedly ‘Fighting Back Tears’ After ‘Devastating’ Marriage Update—‘She Needs to Disappear’ “Their hand-holding is warm and loving,” she added.

“They hold hands strongly, comfortingly, in an unmoving, clean and uniform way, which shows that this is their habit, not a demonstration for the cameras. It is safe to assume that they hold hands in private, too. ”“Meghan’s eyes look weary, with noticeable dark circles and a subdued expression,” she told the outlet.

“Her usual bright-eyed smile, the radiant smile that seems to light up a room, appears dimmed amid the current news surrounding allegations of a sexual nature involving her father. ” Constantine continued, “Yet the sadness in her eyes, the tension across her face, and her dimpled, slightly pouted chin seem to tell a different story. She maintains her composure and puts on a brave face for the cameras, but a visible heaviness lingers in her expression.

” She went on to say that Meghan appeared to be “fighting back tears, determined not to let her emotions overwhelm her in public. ”‘Lonely’ Harry’s UK Move Faces New Questions After Sources Revealed the Real Reason He’s ‘Paranoid’— ‘Those Days Are Over’Privacy Policy . We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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