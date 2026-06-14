Harry Maguire turns disappointment over England omission into a luxury summer across the Caribbean and French Riviera

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, left out of Thomas Tuchel's tournament squad, spends his extended summer break on lavish holidays in Barbados and Saint‑Tropez, while his family and friends voice strong support on social media.

Harry Maguire has turned his summer into a series of lavish getaways after missing out on England's squad for the upcoming tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Manchester United centre‑back, who had been tipped as a strong candidate for Thomas Tuchel's 26‑man roster, learned he was not selected when the final list was announced last week. The news sparked an outpouring of disappointment from his family - his wife Fern described herself as "beyond devastated," while his mother Zoe labelled the decision "disgusting" on social media.

Maguire himself later posted a heartfelt statement, saying he felt ready to "play a major part this summer for my country" and expressing his shock at being omitted. Instead of dwelling on the snub, the defender and his wife seized the moment to enjoy an extended break.

Early in June they had already basked in Caribbean sunshine in Barbados, where Maguire posted a picture of the island with the caption "Barbados you were beautiful" and even shared a round of golf with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. By Sunday the couple were airborne again, this time in a private helicopter over the French Riviera, arriving in the glamorous resort of Saint‑Tropez.

Instagram updates showed Fern in a striking black bikini paired with a zebra‑print top, while a second snap captured her in a brown‑and‑white polka‑dot bikini and an elegant, form‑fitting brown dress as she posed with friends on the helicopter deck. Maguire kept a low‑key profile, wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and a white shirt, and later appeared relaxed at a seaside restaurant, enjoying the company of friends and the Mediterranean breeze.

The holiday comes amid a turbulent selection debate that has seen several high‑profile England players left out, including Phil Foden of Manchester City, Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Real Madrid's Trent Alexander‑Arnold. Left backs Lewis Hall and Luke Shaw were also omitted, as was in‑form Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs‑White.

Tuchel defended his choices, explaining that the squad is built around the best possible team balance rather than simply selecting the most talented individuals, and he cited recent scrutiny over other controversial inclusions such as Jordan Henderson and Ivan Toney. Maguire's family continued to rally around him on social media: his brothers Joe and Laurence called the exclusion "the worst decision I've ever seen" and a "shambles," his sister Daisy urged him to "keep your head up," and Fern reiterated her unwavering support, stating that no amount of effort could have proven his worth more.

The defender, who has been an England regular since the 2018 World Cup, remains hopeful that his performances for Manchester United will keep him in contention for future international duties, even as he enjoys his summer break with wife Fern and their two daughters, Lillie Saint and Piper Rose, in the sun‑lit settings of the Caribbean and the French Riviera





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