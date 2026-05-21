Harry Maguire Not Picked in England Squad for World Cup

Manager Thomas Tuchel has not included Harry Maguire in the England squad for this summer's World Cup. Maguire is understood to be shocked and gutted by the decision, while Chelsea's Levi Colwill is in contention to be picked.

Harry Maguire has not been picked in the England squad for this summer's World Cup by manager Thomas Tuchel . Tuchel names his 26-man squad for the tournament tomorrow morning - and Maguire is not on his list.

The Manchester United star, 33, is understood to be incredulous at the decision. He told talkSPORT: 'I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best.

', 'Levi Colwill, the 23-year-old Chelsea centre back who has missed most of this season with an ACL injury, was named on Tuchel's 55-man long list last week and is in contention to be picked tomorrow. ', 'Maguire has just signed a new contract at United after turning his career around this season under manager Michael Carrick. Harry Maguire is not in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad - to be announced tomorrow.

Tuchel has difficult decisions to make ahead of taking England to the United States. But he continues to have the shadow of a Mykonos police assault case hanging over him from 2020. Earlier this year the prosecutors behind his conviction in Greece called for him to not be allowed to go to the World Cup after he was handed a 15-month suspended sentence.

Maguire was found guilty of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery in relation to the incident six years ago following a retrial in the Greek Criminal Appeal Court on the island of Syros in March and has called the case a shambles and said he plans to appeal.

In a statement to Daily Mail Sport, Ioannis Paradissis, the lawyer for the police officers who claimed they were injured trying to arrest Maguire, said: 'Our clients' position is that, in light of his conviction and the fact that he now has a criminal record for violent crimes — even if he lodges an appeal on points of law only — Mr Maguire should not be permitted to continue representing higher-level sports teams, including participation in the Premier League or international competitions such as the World Cup.

'We also understand there is a game scheduled in the United States. Since he now holds a criminal record, it is highly unlikely he would be granted a visa or ESTA. This would, in any event, prevent him from travelling to or competing there and thus be a problem for his team. ', 'More to follow.





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England World Cup Harry Maguire Thomas Tuchel Levi Colwill Mykonos Police Assault Case Conviction In Greece Criminal Record Premier League International Competitions Visa Or ESTA

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