Harry Maguire Embraces Summer Break After England Euro 2024 Snub Despite Family Outcry

Harry Maguire is seen enjoying a luxurious holiday in St Tropez with his wife Fern after being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad by manager Thomas Tuchel. The Manchester United defender's family expressed strong disapproval of the decision, with his wife and mother publicly voicing their disappointment. Maguire himself stated he was shocked and gutted, reaffirming his commitment to the national team. Tuchel defended his selection, focusing on team dynamics over individual talent.

Harry Maguire is making the most of his extended summer break following his surprising omission from England's Euro 2024 squad. The Manchester United defender was considered a strong contender for Thomas Tuchel 's first major tournament as England manager, but was left out when the squad was announced last week.

His wife Fern expressed her disappointment on social media, describing herself as beyond devastated, while his mother Zoe called the decision disgusting. Despite the setback, Maguire appeared in high spirits as he enjoyed a luxury helicopter ride in St Tropez with his wife. This followed a recent family holiday in the Caribbean where he was spotted playing golf with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The couple looked relaxed as they dined with friends in the South of France, with Fern showcasing a series of stylish outfits. Maguire addressed the snub directly, stating he was shocked and gutted by the decision after a solid season. He emphasized his love for representing his country and wished the selected players well. His family rallied around him, with his brothers and sister also criticizing the choice.

Manager Thomas Tuchel defended his selection during a press conference, explaining that his choices were about building the best team rather than simply picking the most talented individuals. The squad for the tournament includes some surprising omissions such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Luke Shaw, while Morgan Gibbs-White and Trent Alexander-Arnold were also overlooked. England's first group match is against Croatia on June 17





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