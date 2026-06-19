Harry Kane Wants Wonderwall to Be England's Summer Soundtrack After Record-Equalling Performance

England captain Harry Kane scored twice to match Gary Lineker's World Cup goal record as the Three Lions began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia. The team celebrated with fans to Oasis's 'Wonderwall' at AT&T Stadium, a moment Kane described as one of his favourites in an England shirt. Manager Thomas Tuchel aims to build a squad 'brotherhood' while fans embrace anthems like 'Sweet Caroline'.

Harry Kane hopes 'Wonderwall' can become the soundtrack of the summer as England plot a way to World Cup glory. Thomas Tuchel 's side got off to a great start with a 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening Group L game in Dallas on Wednesday, during which Kane scored twice to equal Gary Lineker 's record of ten World Cup goals.

England's victorious players celebrated in front of their fans while Oasis hit Wonderwall blared around the AT&T Stadium. Skipper Kane, who appeared emotional during the singalong, wants fans to keep rolling with it.

'That was one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament,' he told the Lions' Den podcast. 'I know it's just the first game, and we're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans, we know how much it means to them. 'I think they see how much it means to us.

'We have that connection right now, but just that moment, singing Wonderwall in the stadium, everyone knew the words, and that was a really special moment. ' Harry Kane is pictured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Croatia at Dallas Stadium on June 17 England fans in the stadium are pictured here during the match, which saw Tuchel's squad beat Croatia 4-2 Kane added: 'We know back home is the same.

'We know there would be plenty of beer getting thrown around, with it being a night game, so we love that stuff. ' Another anthem much-loved by England fans is Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, which proved popular during the team's run to the 2020 Euros final. Manager Tuchel has spoken about creating a squad 'brotherhood', building on the work Sir Gareth Southgate started at the 2018 World Cup, where England reconnected with supporters after a decade of dismal tournaments.

England's footballers joined fans singing a rendition of Wonderwall as they celebrated together following a 4-2 victory against Croatia in the World Cup last night





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Harry Kane England National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Wonderwall Oasis Thomas Tuchel Croatia National Football Team Gary Lineker Sweet Caroline England Fan Anthem Group L AT&T Stadium Euro 2020

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