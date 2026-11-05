Harry Kane Extends Bayern Munich Contract to 2029

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane signs a new deal with Bayern Munich through 2029, securing a record £400k weekly salary and ending Premier League return hopes.

Harry Kane has officially extended his tenure at Bayern Munich, signing a new contract that keeps him at the German club until 2029. This decision effectively ends speculation regarding a potential return to the Premier League, where the striker had hoped to challenge Alan Shearer for the all-time scoring record. The England captain commits his future to the Bavarian giants, signaling his long-term dedication to the club and its ambitious project under current management.

Contract Terms and Salary Details

The new agreement brings a significant financial boost for the 33-year-old forward. Reports indicate that the deal raises his weekly wages to £400,000. This figure is believed to represent the highest base salary currently available to any player in European football. The extension comes after Kane was entering the final six months of his previous arrangement. By signing this bumper deal, he has secured his financial stability and professional status at the highest level of the sport.

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Kane Statistical Dominance at Bayern

Since making the high-profile move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for £86 million, Kane has been unstoppable. He has now recorded 156 goals in just 161 appearances for the club. His immediate impact was evident in his first season, where he tallied 73 goals across 65 matches for both club and country. This prolific output earned him the Ballon d'Or, defeating formidable competitors Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal at the recent ceremony in London. He has been the Bundesliga top goalscorer in both of his seasons and won the Golden Shoe twice.

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Family Integration and Personal Satisfaction

Kane has emphasized that his family has fully embraced life in Germany. He relocated from England with his wife, Kate, and their four children to start a new chapter three years ago. He told The Guardian that his children have integrated well into school life and are picking up the language quickly. Kane stated that he feels right at home at FC Bayern, citing the fantastic team, the supportive fans, and the city of Munich as key factors. He also praised manager Vincent Kompany, describing him as a fantastic leader.

Trophies and International Milestones Ahead

Before joining Bayern, Kane had never won a major silverware. In the last two years, he has corrected that, securing two Bundesliga titles, the DFB Cup, and two German Super Cups. He was also named Germany's best player last season. On the international stage, Kane leads England with 91 goals, surpassing Wayne Rooney by 38. He is poised to soon become England's all-time appearance leader, currently tied with Peter Shilton at 125 caps, ahead of matches against Croatia and Spain in the Nations League.