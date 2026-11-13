Harry Kane Breaks Peter Shilton England Record With Goal Against Croatia

Harry Kane surpassed Peter Shilton to become England's most capped player during their Nations League victory over Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Harry Kane secured his place in English football history on Thursday night by breaking the long-standing appearance record for the national team. The England captain played his 126th match for the Three Lions during a Nations League clash against Croatia at Wembley Stadium. In a ceremony before the kick-off, former goalkeeper Peter Shilton presented Kane with a commemorative crest to mark the achievement of surpassing the previous record of 125 caps held by Shilton since 1990.

Kane Breaks Shilton Caps Record

Kane officially became the most capped player in England's history on his 126th appearance, dethroning Peter Shilton who held the record for 37 years. The Prince of Wales joined the pre-match festivities by presenting Kane with a special shirt bearing the number 126 to celebrate the milestone. The occasion highlighted the weight of history surrounding the England squad, linking Kane to legends like Billy Wright and Bobby Moore who defined previous eras of international football.

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Celebrating the Ballon d'Or Winner

Just 16 days after receiving the Ballon d'Or award from Ronaldo Il Fenomeno at the London Palladium, Kane carried the prestigious trophy onto the pitch at Wembley. He lifted the award aloft after scoring the decisive goal in the 64th minute with a penalty kick. The trophy was displayed prominently against a large tifo banner reading England's Finest that towered over one end of the stadium.

Match Details and Tactical Overview

England defeated Croatia 2-1 in a Nations League match that saw Harry Kane score the winning goal. The match statistics show that James Rogers scored the opening goal for England in the 24th minute before Croatia equalized through Josip Sucic in the 59th minute. Thomas Tuchel managed the England side in a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Slaven Bilic led Croatia in a similar tactical setup.

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Fan Reaction and Legacy Discussion

The crowd at Wembley offered a standing ovation for Kane as he stood alongside his four young children before the match began. Many fans and analysts have praised Kane's consistency and humility, noting his unique ability to combine deadliness in front of goal with creative playmaking. The atmosphere reflected deep respect for a player who has maintained elite performance levels for nearly a decade at the international level.

Future Outlook for England Team

With this victory, England moved closer to topping their Nations League group and securing a favorable draw for the quarter-finals scheduled for spring. The next crucial test involves a match against Spain in Madrid on Sunday. Jude Bellingham, who already has 61 caps at age 23, may eventually break Kane's appearances record, but Kane's goal tally of 92 goals remains secure for the foreseeable future.