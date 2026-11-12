Harry Kane Breaks England Record Cap Amid Wembley Tribute

Prince William honors Harry Kane at Wembley as the striker becomes England's most capped player with 126 appearances, surpassing Peter Shilton's historic milestone.

England captain Harry Kane has officially surpassed Peter Shilton to become the most capped player in the history of the England National Team. The milestone was celebrated with a formal tribute at Wembley Stadium on Thursday prior to the match against Croatia. During the ceremony, Prince William led the honors, presenting Kane with a framed shirt bearing his name and number.

Historic Record Break at Wembley

Kane, a 33-year-old forward for Bayern Munich, reached his 126th cap during the international fixture. He now holds the record for the highest number of appearances for England, previously held by legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Kane also stands as the nation's all-time top scorer with 91 goals, exceeding the totals of Wayne Rooney, who scored 53, and Sir Bobby Charlton, who netted 49.

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The celebratory atmosphere at Wembley began as Kane walked onto the pitch accompanied by his four children. After the team emerged, the striker raised his Ballon d'Or trophy to the crowd. This trophy was awarded to Kane last month, making him the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to receive the prestigious individual honor.

Tributes from Royal and Football Figures

Prince William walked onto the pitch to shake Kane's hand and present a framed jersey inscribed with 'Kane 126'. Earlier, Peter Shilton approached the captain to present a medal commemorating the record-breaking achievement. Former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Luka Modric also offered a gift, adding to the lineup of tributes from football legends.

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The Prince of Wales publicly praised the captain's recent individual success. Posting on Instagram with his personal 'W' initial, William wrote that the Ballon d'Or was a deserved and fantastic achievement. He described Kane as a brilliant captain and a remarkable player who has provided unforgettable moments for fans globally.

Kane Addresses Ambition and Ego

In an interview the day before the record match, Kane addressed the concept of ego in professional sports. He stated that while he possesses an ego, it is driven by a desire to be the best rather than a show-off mentality. Kane noted that he wants to reach 100 England goals as quickly as possible, aiming to improve his numbers year on year.

He expressed confidence in younger teammates like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, who have over 60 caps each. Kane joked that their youth provides ample time to surpass his appearance record. However, he maintained that his goal-scoring record would be more difficult to beat, emphasizing that he has no intention of placing limits on his career achievements.