Harry Kane Breaks England Record Amid Emotional Family Tribute

Harry Kane reaches 126 caps for England, breaking the appearance record. He receives touching letters from his four children following the victory over Croatia.

Harry Kane officially surpassed Peter Shilton to become the most capped player in England football history on Thursday night at Wembley Stadium. The Bayern Munich striker earned his one hundred twenty-sixth cap during the two-one victory over Croatia, reaching a historic milestone that underscores his enduring legacy in international football.

Kane, who is currently thirty-three years old, also scored the decisive penalty to put England ahead two-nil in the match. The performance capped a significant night for the captain, who recently won the Ballon d'Or award and signed a new contract worth four hundred thousand pounds per week with his German club.

Also read Harry Kane Breaks England Record Cap Amid Wembley Tribute

Emotional Reactions To Children Letters

After composing himself on the pitch, Kane was presented with a surprise during a post-match ceremony: hand-written letters from his four children. His wife Kate and their children, nine-year-old Ivy, eight-year-old Vivi, five-year-old Louis, and three-year-old Henry, had traveled to London from their home in Bavaria to support the milestone achievement.

Kane appeared visibly moved as he opened the first note, which was from his daughter Ivy. She wrote that she was very proud of him and called him the best striker in the world. The letter expressed her desire to celebrate the record by going on holiday together to eat ice cream, highlighting her admiration for his perseverance.

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He then read a message from Vivi, who expressed pride in his hard work and mentioned that he makes the best fried eggs. Her letter suggested celebrating with fishing trips, water slides, and a cinema visit. Kane admitted to the camera that he was trying to stay strong for the broadcast as he thanked his daughter for the heartfelt sentiment.

Sons Louis And Henry Share Celebrations

The emotional tribute continued with letters from his two sons. Louis, five, wrote that he loves playing football and cricket with his father and enjoys singing Vindaloo when Kane scores for England. He proposed building an ice cream house with sweets inside as a special way to mark the occasion.

Henry, the youngest at three years old, provided a shorter but equally impactful message. He wrote that his father is the winner and included the chant Vindaloo. Kane showed a lovely drawing from Henry to the camera, thanking his wonderful family for the beautiful messages that brought tears to his eyes.

Kane Reaches 92 Goals For England

Beyond the appearance record, Kane increased his goal tally for the national team to ninety-two during the match against Croatia. The penalty strike proved to be the game-winner, ensuring England maintained their lead until the final whistle. The victory solidified his status as the team's all-time top scorer and most experienced player.

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The event featured several dignitaries and family members. Prince William presented Kane with a commemorative framed shirt bearing the number one hundred twenty-six on the back. The England captain also admired a gigantic tifo display in the crowd dedicated to his achievements before the match began.

Next Match Against Spain Scheduled

Following this historic evening, Harry Kane will next appear in action for England on Sunday against Spain. The upcoming match represents the next chapter in his continued reign as the leader of the national team. Kane has previously stated that his family is his motivation, noting that he wants to set a good example for his children through his professional dedication and belief in himself.