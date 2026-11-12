Harry Kane Breaks England Record Against Croatia at Wembley

Harry Kane makes history with his 126th cap for England against Croatia at Wembley. Thomas Tuchel demands intensity as England seek Nations League victory ahead of Euro 2028 preparations.

Harry Kane made history by breaking Peter Shilton's 37-year-old England appearance record during the Nations League match against Croatia at Wembley on Thursday evening. The England captain led his team out of the tunnel for warm-ups 40 minutes before the scheduled kick-off, marking the start of a night filled with formalities and prestigious presentations. Kane, who is 33 years old, secured his 126th cap, surpassing the long-standing record previously held by the legendary former goalkeeper.

Kane Leads England Into History

Kane emerged from the tunnel alongside his four children to receive the historic recognition for his achievement. This milestone comes as he continues to serve as the primary leader and striker for the Three Lions. The emotional weight of the occasion was evident as Kane prepared to face a resilient Croatian side in a crucial group stage encounter that impacts their path to the quarter-finals.

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Tuchel Demands Defensive Intensity

England manager Thomas Tuchel emphasized the need for his team to match the high intensity shown by Croatia. He noted that Croatia demonstrated a strong reaction in their previous match against Spain, where they had the opportunity to win but conceded a late goal. Tuchel insisted that England must not chase the same result seen in their 3-2 loss to Spain during the last international break. Instead, the focus is on maintaining offensive and defensive discipline to overcome this mental challenge and start from scratch in the second half of the tournament campaign.

Bellingham Brothers Share the Pitch

The match also featured a unique family reunion as Jude Bellingham played alongside his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham. Jobe, a 21-year-old midfielder currently playing for Borussia Dortmund, received his first senior international call-up for this squad. Jude Bellingham is widely regarded as the star of the previous World Cup and a stalwart for Real Madrid. Jobe plays a similar defensive midfield role and is described by coaches as relentlessly ambitious and a quick learner. His presence in the squad highlights the growing depth in England's midfield options.

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Defensive Questions Ahead of Euro 2028

While the front six players are familiar faces, Thomas Tuchel is still searching for a settled back four as the team prepares for Euro 2028. Dan Burn was not in the squad until Marc Guehi withdrew due to injury last week. Full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Hall were overlooked during the World Cup and are now vying for recognition. Jarell Quansah has been involved more recently under Tuchel but is currently viewed as a squad player. These ongoing selection issues in defense suggest more questions than answers remain regarding the long-term rearguard strategy.

Kane Comments on Lankshear and Future

Kane addressed the development of young striker Will Lankshear, who has been scoring goals for Middlesbrough. Kane stated that Lankshear possesses a natural goalscoring instinct and is benefiting from playing regular matches. He emphasized that it is not the time to put excessive pressure on the young player. With Kane's contract situation and age leading to speculation about who will replace him, Kane believes Lankshear is on the right path for his development. England currently sit with three wins from four matches in their group, positioning them well to reach the quarter-finals regardless of the outcome in this fixture.