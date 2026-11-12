Patriots QB Drake Maye Backs Harry Kane as NFL Kicker, Citing Pressure Handling

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye endorses Bayern Munich star Harry Kane's dream of becoming an NFL kicker. Maye highlights Kane's experience under pressure as key preparation for the high-stakes role of a professional placekicker.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has publicly endorsed Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's long-standing dream of transitioning to the National Football League as a kicker.

Maye spoke with reporters on Thursday following practice at the club's campus in Munich, just days before his team faces the Detroit Lions in an upcoming Sunday matchup. The conversation highlighted a cross-sport connection between two high-profile athletes from different realms of professional sports. Maye expressed strong belief in Kane's ability to handle the unique demands of kicking in the NFL.

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He noted that the primary challenge for any kicker is managing intense pressure, a skill Kane utilizes daily in his career as a top-tier soccer player. Maye stated it would be cool to see Kane attempt the transition, citing the striker's professional composure as ideal preparation.

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Maye Endorses Kicker Transition

"It would be cool to see him try," Maye said. "He's dealt with pressure, that's one of the biggest things about kicking in the National Football League is the pressure of it. He does that for a living. So, I don't think he'd have any problem.

" Maye further added that he had seen Kane kick casually and believed he looked good doing it. "I think I've seen him maybe kick a few, and he looked pretty good," Maye continued. "No doubt, he does that for a living, so I'm sure he'd be just fine. " This endorsement comes as Kane remains a loyal fan of the New England Patriots despite his current status as one of the world's most famous soccer players.

Harry Kane recently made history by becoming the first Englishman in twenty-five years to win the Ballon d'Or. This prestigious award recognizes the best player in the world.

Additionally, Bayern Munich is celebrating this milestone, marking their first Ballon d'Or winner in forty-five years and the first for any German club since 1996. The achievement underscores Kane's continued dominance in global soccer. The 33-year-old England captain recently signed a contract extension with Bayern, keeping him with the club through 2029. This long-term commitment makes the timing of any potential NFL career uncertain.

Kane Ballon dOr Achievement

However, Kane has mused about trying kicking for years. He has even floated the idea of combining an NFL stint with a move to a Major League Soccer team. Other NFL figures have also weighed in on the hypothetical scenario. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little shared his perspective a month ago.

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Little had just kicked a game-winning fifty-seven-yard field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in London. He suggested Kane's main adjustment would be moving from a star role to a supporting one.

"You're out there just to back everyone up basically," Little said regarding the kicker position. This shift from primary scorer to specialized specialist represents a significant change in role for the striker. Despite this, the respect between athletes remains high across different leagues and sports. Patriots tight end Hunter Henry also commented on Kane's potential.

Cross Sport Respect Among Athletes

Henry admitted he does not know much about soccer but expressed deep admiration for the Bayern star. He called Kane a "dawg" and stated he has a lot of respect for him. This cross-sport respect highlights the growing interconnectedness of modern athletics.

Meanwhile, Drake Maye and the Patriots are navigating their current season with a five-and-four record after winning the AFC in 2025. The team is focused on their upcoming games while Maye enjoys his time in Munich. The speculation around Kane's kicking career adds a light-hearted element to the preseason buzz and highlights the unique bond between athletes.