Harry Horan's Silent Freakout at Wembley Stadium

Harry Horan, a member of the boy band One Direction, had a silent freakout when he headlined the Capital FM Summertime Ball at London's iconic Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 fans. He struggled to remember the verses of his hit song 'Steal My Girl' during his performance.

had a bit of a silent freak out last weekend when he headlined the Capital FM Summertime Ball at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 fans.

You see, while he’s probably performed the 2014Billboard Hot 100 No. 13 hit ‘Steal My Girl’ countless times before, on the studio version he only sings the one-line pre-chorus bit ‘I know, I know, I know for sure’ and helps out on the chorus. Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE & Andrea Bocelli Team Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem ‘DNA’: Listen For Mouse On Mars, Finishing Lee Scratch Perry’s Final Project Was a Precious Obligation: ‘We Didn’t Know If We Wanted To Finish Without Him’Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked Horan on Wednesday night’s show.

‘That’s so funny you say that because I was thinking, as I was singing it, literally as I was singing the first verse, I was like, ‘I’ve never sung this verse before,' Horan said. ‘I would have only ever sung my part, so I don’t think I’ve ever sung those verses before,’ he added. ‘And here I was in front of 80,000 people going, ‘Oh crap, I better not forget the words here.

' As it turns out, he did not forget the words, but even if he had, he was certain that die-hard Directioners would have given him a loud vocal assist. The golf-obsessed singer hung around to play a new game with Fallon called ‘Chip & Tell,’ in which the men took turns trying to chip golf balls into dinner plates emblazoned with categories including ‘Threesomes,’ ‘Secret Crush’ and ‘Text Fail.

’ Fallon went first, perfectly launching a ball through the ‘Backstage Pass’ one, which resulted in Horan describing the craziest thing he’s ever seen backstage.

‘One time we were playing Gillette Stadium in 2014 or 2015 over there in Boston and I walked into my dressing room before the show and there was two girls stood with two piles of towels in Gillette Stadium uniforms,’ he recalled. ‘And I walked in and they both burst into tears and dropped the towels to the floor. It was like fans had broken into the dressing room, broken in backstage. And I just kind of went, ‘AHHHH!

' After scratch golfer Horan missed his first shot, Fallon nailed it again with ‘Threesomes,’ asking Horan to name three people he’d want at his dream dinner party. The singer chose former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama as Fallon clearly angled for his own invite to the fantasy meal.

‘You’re gonna need a little comedy there,’ the host helpfully noted. ‘Michelle’s pretty funny,’ Horan shot back, before finally giving Fallon the third slot.pop rock tune ‘Tastes So Good’ with his band, crooning, ‘Can’t take another breath without you/ Can’t walk down the street/ No, I don’t know what you’re made of/ But it tastes so good to me,’ on amped-up tune’s chorus.world tour will kick-off on July 9 with the first of two shows with Horan’s pal Thomas Rhett at GEODIS Park in Nashville, followed by a July 18 gig at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa.

The singer will then hit arenas in his native U.K. in September, before moving on to European gigs in October and November. He will hit Australia in early 2027 and touch down on North American shores beginning with a March 17, 2027 show at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn





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Harry Horan One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball Steal My Girl Threesomes Secret Crush Text Fail Chip & Tell Backstage Pass Gillette Stadium Tastes So Good Thomas Rhett Hersheypark Stadium GEODIS Park One Direction Wembley Stadium Capital FM Summertime Ball

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