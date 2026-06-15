Harry Collett Campaigns for Nightwing Role in DCU as The Brave and the Bold Faces Delays

House of the Dragon star Harry Collett has publicly expressed interest in playing Nightwing, directly addressing James Gunn amid ongoing development of DC Studios' Batman film The Brave and the Bold, which may not release until after 2027.

Fans have spent months imagining who could play Dick Grayson in DC Studios' upcoming universe, and Harry Collett 's name has appeared repeatedly. During an interview promoting House of the Dragon season 3, the actor was asked which comic book character he would like to portray.

That led to an unexpected endorsement of the online movement surrounding Nightwing. Collett admitted that people frequently send him messages about the character, even though he is still getting familiar with Nightwing. After host Chris Killian mentioned that he had the right look for Dick Grayson, the actor jokingly launched his own campaign by saying, "James Gunn, please.

" The buzz comes as DC Studios continues developing its next Batman movie, which is expected to introduce more members of the Bat-Family. While Nightwing's arrival remains uncertain, the actor has shared that he'd happily suit up.

However, director James Gunn has reiterated that nothing moves forward until he's happy with the script, and the latest updates suggest The Brave and the Bold screenplay still isn't fully polished. So, it'll be a while before we get any casting news. Gunn also mentioned in a podcast that he doesn't want The Brave and the Bold arriving in the same year as Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, which is set for October 2027.

That means the DCU's Batman movie could still be a few years away. Even so, the DCU has already dropped a few breadcrumbs about Dick Grayson. Photos from the Clayface set featured nods to the Flying Graysons, which pretty much confirms that the character exists somewhere in this new universe. The big question is whether he's already suited up as Nightwing or if that chapter is still ahead





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Harry Collett Nightwing DC Studios The Brave And The Bold James Gunn Dick Grayson Batman Bat-Family Casting House Of The Dragon DCU Clayface

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