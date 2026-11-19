Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a family evening at Hyde Park's festive attraction. Details on peak pricing, off-peak ticket deals, and free attractions for visitors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent an evening at Winter Wonderland in London last Wednesday, marking their first public appearance in the capital since relocating from California in August. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accompanied by their two children, Archie, who is seven years old, and Lilibet, who is five, during the VIP preview event held before the attraction opened to the general public.

Family Outing at Hyde Park Attraction

The royal couple, who previously resided at Kensington Palace, were seen enjoying the festivities in Hyde Park, a location located just a short walk from their former home. Prince Harry was photographed smiling while riding the dodgems with his son Archie, while Meghan Markle observed from the sidelines alongside their daughter Lilibet. The exclusive preview served as a warm-up for the wider public opening, which takes place the following day.

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Other notable guests at the VIP event included singer Perrie Edwards, presenter Myleene Klass, broadcaster Dermot O'Leary, filmmaker Guy Ritchie, and television personality Spencer Matthews. The visit highlights the couple's continued presence in the UK lifestyle sphere, engaging with major seasonal events that draw significant crowds to the capital.

Pricing Structure and Visitor Costs

Winter Wonderland, which operates until January 3rd, features more than 150 rides, attractions, and shows, along with Bavarian-style markets offering traditional food. The cost of visiting can escalate quickly, with entry fees at peak times reaching up to £8.25 per person. Additional costs apply to individual rides, which range from £9.50 to £12 per go, with premium fast-track options available for those wishing to skip queues.

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Recreational activities also carry separate fees, with ice skating costing up to £19.25 per person during peak hours. Food prices contribute further to the total expense, as a hot dog cost approximately £11 last year. Organizers estimate that a family of four can expect to spend around £200 for a full day of activities, rides, and meals within the park.

Discount Tickets and Free Activities

Visitors looking to reduce costs can take advantage of half a million off-peak tickets priced at just £1 per person. These discounted rates are available between now and January 3rd, primarily from midday to 3pm on weekdays in November and January. Early entry slots on weekends, specifically between 10am and 11am, also offer £1 admission until Sunday, December 22, allowing families to beat the weekend crowds.

Beyond paid attractions, the event offers numerous free experiences for attendees. An eight-minute light and music show featuring the Giant Wheel occurs daily at 5pm, with this year's theme inspired by 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Additionally, the Christmas markets and the Bavarian village are free to browse, providing festive atmosphere without additional cost.

Santa Land provides a complimentary meet-and-greet for children, including a free gift, although advance booking is not possible and queues are expected. Pre-school children can also access free storytelling sessions and festive puzzles in the Elves Workshop, with specific time slots available in the afternoon. Daily live music performances and a hour-long Christmas Parade on selected dates further enhance the free entertainment options available to the public.