Harry and Meghan's A-list friends have fallen out, distancing themselves from the couple

The article discusses the fallings-out between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their A-list friends who attended their wedding in 2018. It mentions that some of these friends have removed themselves from their orbit, and the relationship between them is now 'chillier' than it was before.

There are glittering guest lists – and there’s the kind that adorned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, almost exactly eight years ago this weekend, on May 19, 2018.

In addition to co-stars from Meghan’s TV series, Suits, and her bridesmaid and best friend, stylist and influencer Jessica Mulroney, figures such as Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, and actor Idris Elba mixed with royals and aristocrats. However, I can reveal there have since been some steep fallings-away between the Sussexes and those same A-list friends who attended St George’s Chapel, Windsor, that day.

For much like the schism that has developed between the couple and the Hollywood elite – as I described two weeks ago, Meghan and Harry have fallen out with so many showbiz power-players it’s said they have ‘no bridges left to burn’ – a significant number of the Sussexes’ high-status friends have now also removed themselves from their orbit. Not that Harry and Meghan believe that this could possibly be their fault.

‘They don’t get it. They never think it is them,’ one associate of theirs tells me. So, where once there was a warm connection between the couple and those powerful friends in the pews, there is now, if not outright froideur, a puzzling distance. My source tells me: ‘They love famous people – they are very name-droppy.

The association gives them a kick. But if someone stops calling they don’t ask why. ’ Over time, of course, some friendships naturally peter out, particularly if you change continents as the Sussexes did following Megxit in 2020. Harry and Meghan have fallen out with many showbiz power-players, and now, Alison Boshoff reveals, there have been similar fallings-out with the A-list friends who attended their wedding.

But this appears far more than naturally just losing touch. Arguably the most powerful guest at the wedding in Windsor, in a rose pink Stella McCartney dress, was Oprah. She professed herself in awe on the day.

‘I can’t wait to see the goodness that will come from their union,’ she wrote in her Oprah magazine. ‘Goodness that I know for sure will help change the way the world thinks about what is possible, even more than it already has. ’ People were at a loss as to how she knew the couple.

It later emerged she had not actually met Meghan before the wedding – but had invited Meghan’s mother Doria over for lunch at her Montecito house, followed by kumquats in the garden and a yoga session. Commentators immediately speculated that Oprah had already launched a charm offensive hoping to secure a big exclusive with the pair – and so it proved in March 2021 with her bombshell two-hour interview; Meghan pregnant and wiping away tears as she talked about how living in the Royal Family had caused her to become distressed to a suicidal degree, Oprah brimful of sympathy.

Today, though, things are rather chillier. While Meghan has ‘definitely been to Oprah’s house’, I am told by a source ‘they are not as close as they once were’. Indeed, the relationship appears to be existing on a hair’s breadth for one reason, as well-connected broadcaster and former Page Six columnist Paula Froelich, of NewsNation, tells me.

‘The truth is Oprah has been long-arming the Sussexes for some time,’ she says. ‘She can’t let them drift too far away because if something happens – one of the three big Ds, divorce, death or drama – she will want the interview. But she is not actually friends with them. ’ Froelich also believes long-term alignment with Brand Sussex carries a reputational risk, hence former celebrity friends distancing themselves.

‘No one wants to hang out with Meghan. ‘Lots of reasons, but she might sell clothes while using their name,’ she says, referring to Meghan’s latest business wheeze where she promotes her outfits through a fashion app that gives her a 10 per cent cut of the sales generated. Can you imagine? “What to wear to visit Oprah,”’ Froelich adds, with a shudder





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