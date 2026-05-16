Harrow police investigate ramraid gang raid on jewellery shop

Police are investigating a ramraid gang assault on a jewellery shop in Harrow, West London, where a £35,000 Mercedes C-Class repeatedly rammed the shop and the suspects stole from it. The incident occurred close to Harrow Police Station.

This is the moment a ramraid gang repeatedly ploughed a Mercedes into a jewellery shop less than one mile from a police station before fleeing with their stash.

The raid occurred on Saturday at 3.30am and was captured on CCTV. The suspects inserted a balaclava before breaking into the shop. One of the masked individuals emerged on foot while the vehicle smashed through the metal shutters with ease. The duo spent only 40 seconds stealing and then fled on foot after a vehicle passed by.

Footage of the incident became momentarily clouded as dust and debris were thrown up into the air from the collision. Those local to the jeweller expressed their disbelief that the theft happened so close to a police station. The incident is being investigated by the Met Police. CCTV footage also showed a balaclava-clad gang who rammed a silver Mercedes SL-Class R230 into the front of Kalidas Jewellers in South Woodford in east London.

The gang stole jewels worth £10,000. It only happened weeks after the incident at Kalidas Jewellers in South Woodford. The incident comes just months after another raid at M and S Indian Jewellers in Old Ford where suspects, using an excavator, broke into the store and stole jewels last month. Other recent raids include the breaking into the premises of Spartech Marine Engineering and causing substantial damage to the premises.

The police are investigating if there is any connection between these recent cases





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Ram Raid Car Ram Into Shop Burglar Alarm Neighbourhood Shop Car Collided With Shop Burglary Shop Front Trespassing Suspicious Vehicles Suspect Traced Jewellery Shop Raid Mercedes Car Police Station Cctv Footage Street Dust Sounds Vehicle Cost Of Bike Window

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