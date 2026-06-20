Harrow Council's Environmental Enforcement Officers Caught on Video Threatening Member of the Public Who Defended Teenage Girl Fined for Spitting

Two environmental enforcement officers employed by the London Borough of Harrow and outsourced from Kingdom Services were filmed threatening a man who intervened when they attempted to fine a teenage girl for spitting. The officers, who turned off their body-worn cameras, menaced the man with violent threats before he revealed he had recorded the encounter via his smart glasses. After the video went viral, the council terminated the officers' employment and suspended its contract with Kingdom Services. The incident highlights growing concerns about the use of unqualified outsourced officers issuing hefty fines for minor offenses.

The London Borough of Harrow 's official motto 'Salus populi suprema lex' adorns civic buildings, litter bins, lamp posts and street signs across 20 square miles of our capital city's north-western outskirts.

Translated as 'The welfare of the people is the highest law', it supposedly reflects the noble spirit in which the council treats its 270,000 tax-paying residents. That spirit was, however, in very short supply on May 18 when two of Harrow's 'environmental enforcement officers' confronted a local man named Alvin outside the Asian Pearl Seafood shop on Northolt Road.

Alvin, a heating engineer on his way home from work, had intervened to comfort a teenage girl who had been collared by the duo for allegedly spitting at a bus stop. The girl, who seemed confused and tearful, was in the process of being slapped with a £100 fine. Alvin asked what concrete evidence the officers had to support the charge. When it emerged that they had none, he advised the child to simply walk away.

There followed a frank exchange of views. Then the two officers, who wore gangster-style hooded tops under their official vests, decided to deliberately turn off their body-worn cameras before inviting Alvin to step into a nearby alley.

'We're going to make sure you can't work no more and earn no money,' said one. 'I swear, when I'm not in uniform, I'm going to knock you the f*** out and rip your teeth out. Do you know that? If I give you one punch, I'll knock all your teeth out.

' The second officer interjected: 'Don't butt in my business. We've got people to feed.

' Then his colleague added: 'If I call a police officer for you, he'll f*** you up, you know, because we work with them and you didn't know that, did you? So come across the road now because I'm going to show you what time it is.

' Umar Siddiq, 25, (left) and Joseph Fernandes, 38, were caught on camera threatening to kill a member of the public who intervened as they tried to give a teenager for spitting in Harrow Fernandes is a fitness fanatic and personal trainer who was last listed living at a £900,000 semi-detached home with his aunt Alvin declined the request, and the aggressive duo eventually backed off. But sadly - for their reputation, at least - the exchange had been caught on camera.

For while Harrow's men on the street had switched off their official cameras, in a cynical bid to destroy evidence of their thuggish behaviour, Alvin turned out to be wearing a pair of £200 Meta spectacles. These devices link to a smartphone and are capable of recording video. When he began to feel threatened, it had been turned on. Alvin sent the video to Harrow Council shortly afterwards, as part of an official complaint.

But in a response which speaks volumes for the local authority's real attitude towards the 'welfare of the people', Alvin heard absolutely nothing back. So last weekend he decided to upload a one-minute clip to both X and TikTok. The clip went viral (on X alone, it has been viewed three million times). And this time, Harrow Council's reaction was instant.

Within hours, the authority had put out a statement claiming that both men's behaviour had been 'wholly unacceptable', adding that their employment had therefore been 'terminated in May, immediately following the complaint'. By Thursday, the Tory-run authority had announced the 'suspension' of its lucrative contract with Kingdom Services, an outsourcing company from Merseyside which ran Harrow's team of environmental enforcement officers (EEOs). In a statement, council leader Paul Osborn added that both men had been reported to the police.

That is unlikely to silence critics, however. For the menacing behaviour of these uniformed thugs - who the Daily Mail has identified as Umar Siddiq, 30, and Joseph Fernandes, 38 - lays bare a wider scandal unfolding not just in Harrow, but across the land. At its centre is an important fact: this London borough is one of scores of local authorities which have, in recent years, hired companies such as Kingdom to run teams of EEOs.

Such workers, who have no formal qualifications, are then sent out on daily foot patrols to catch people carrying out low-level offences such as littering and spitting. In some cases, they also seek out drivers committing parking offences. Culprits are then hit with on-the-spot fines of up to £500 under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990.

On paper, these workers (who are widely nicknamed the 'Fake Fuzz') are supposed to protect high streets from the blight of litter and anti-social behaviour. In other words, to serve the public. In practice, many go about their business with a zeal and sense of entitlement that resembles the former East German Stasi. They slap draconian fines on citizens who have committed very minor indiscretions or, in some cases, done nothing wrong at al





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Harrow Environmental Enforcement Officers Kingdom Services Outsourcing Fines Body-Worn Cameras Viral Video Threats Public Abuse Council Scandal

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