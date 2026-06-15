Harrow Council Reports Enforcement Officers to Police After Violent Threats Caught on Video

Two enforcement officers employed by a contractor for Harrow Council were fired and reported to police after a video showed them threatening a civilian, turning off bodycams, and using violent language. The incident has prompted concerns about the conduct of private enforcement contractors in London.

The Harrow Council in London has taken decisive action after two of its enforcement officers were captured on video threatening a civilian. The incident, which occurred on May 18, involved the officers turning off their body-worn cameras and making violent threats, including statements about knocking the man out and ripping his teeth out.

The footage quickly went viral, viewed millions of times, sparking public outrage. The council was notified on May 28 and promptly referred the matter to Kingdom Services, the private firm that employed the men. Both officers were immediately removed from the agency's roster on May 30. Following the widespread condemnation, Harrow Council has now reported the individuals to the Metropolitan Police for further investigation.

The video shows the officers, identifiable by their purple jackets and black vests, though one wore a red hood, engaging in a minute-long confrontation. They accused the man of interfering with their work and 'messing with their money,' inviting him to an alleyway to 'show him what time it is.

' One officer explicitly stated, 'When I'm not in uniform, I'm gonna knock you the f*** out and rip your teeth out,' and threatened to involve police whom he claimed would 'f*** you up' because they 'work with them. ' The victim was covertly recording using glasses-mounted cameras, capturing the entire exchange, including the deliberate act of deactivating a body camera. This event has reignited concerns about the conduct of private enforcement contractors in the borough.

Councillor Rashmi Kalu commented that this is not the first criticism of the enforcement culture, noting numerous resident complaints about the approach of Kingdom officers. She stressed that while most staff act professionally, these serious allegations require a thorough investigation. The council's swift termination of the employees and police referral signals the gravity with which they are treating the matter.

However, the viral nature of the video and the brazen threats have raised broader questions about oversight and training for contracted workers tasked with duties like issuing fines or managing parking. The incident underscores the potential for abuse of power when enforcement officers operate with visible authority but without sufficient accountability mechanisms.

As the police investigation proceeds, the public and local officials will be watching closely to ensure that appropriate legal and disciplinary actions are taken to restore trust in community safety operations





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Harrow Council Enforcement Officers Body Camera Threats Kingdom Services Metropolitan Police Contractor Misconduct London

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