Harrods Unveils Revamped International Designer Rooms as Fashion’s ‘Definitive Destination’

The first of three spaces debuting Monday links The Row, Chloé, and Tom Ford with a roster of designer brands, including Alaïa, Gabriela Hearst, Khaite, and Victoria Beckham.

‘ refurbishment of the store’s women’s spaces is nearing completion with the Monday unveiling of one of the three revamped International Designer Rooms on the womenswear-focused first floor.

Billed as a single, continuous “global fashion destination,” the space consolidates what was previously a looser international designer offering into a more tightly curated, experience-led concept with buzzy ready-to-wear brands, including Gabriela Hearst, Khaite, Victoria Beckham, Rick Owens, Jil Sander, Acne Studios, Lemaire, Stella McCartney and Jacquemus. , is meant to guide customers on an “intuitive journey,” encouraging browsing while maintaining a sense of clarity and calm.

The elevated rooms also double as a launchpad for a broader luxury reset across the floor, Harrods said, anchored by new or expanded shops from The Row and Chloé, and the debut of Tom Ford womenswear at Harrods, with Bottega Veneta and Alaïa unveiling their dedicated spaces in mid-June as well. Brands including Tom Ford, Alaïa, Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, Zimmermann, Rabanne, Brandon Maxwell, Eddie Borgo, and Camilla and Marc will offer exclusive products for the rooms’ launch.

Simon Longland, director of buying, fashion at Harrods, said the International Designer Rooms were created to be a definitive destination for fashion.

“Pieces that are thoroughly modern, pieces that are of the moment, and pieces that are to be bought now and coveted for years to come. The rooms offer an eclectic mix that provides an experience that is both exciting and inspiring,” he added.

The International Designer Rooms represent one of the final phases of Harrods’ ongoing renovation of the women’s first floor, which began in 2023 with the launch of the lingerie destination as part of the store’s wider multimillion-pound refurbishment program, designed to further elevate the shopping experience within one of the world’s leading luxury retail destinations. Longland previously described the Knightsbridge flagship as “a confusing building — it’s not like a shopping street with straight lines.

” He also explained to WWD that the women’s first floor had evolved organically over time.

“What we’ve done now is reorganize the space, bringing together like-minded brands and giving them the room to properly breathe,” he added. Prior to the launch of the International Designer Rooms, Harrods redeveloped the Designer Collections rooms, which combine larger shop-in-shop concepts for luxury houses including Hermès, Brunello Cucinelli, Ralph Lauren and Yves Salomon alongside a selection of more niche and specialist brands.

Last year, Harrods focused on the upgrade of its Superbrands room, expanding spaces for brands including Schiaparelli, Fendi, Celine, Valentino, Loewe, Dior and Loro Piana. The retailer additionally unveiled Designer Collections Room 3 , dedicated to occasionwear, featuring brands such as Carolina Herrera, Etro, Erdem, Alessandra Rich, Roksanda and Emilia Wickstead.

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