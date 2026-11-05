Harrods Challenges Al-Fayed Family as Estate Executor Over Abuse Claims

Harrods seeks to replace Mohamed Al-Fayed's family as executors, citing reluctance to share estate details during sexual abuse claim settlements with hundreds of women.

The High Court has heard that Heini Wathen-Fayed and her daughters Jasmine and Camilla Fayed are reluctant to disclose full financial details regarding Mohamed Al-Fayed's estate. This reluctance is a central point of contention as the family attempts to settle sexual abuse claims filed by hundreds of women against the late department store owner.

Legal Battle Over Estate Control

Harrods has launched a passing over application to the High Court, seeking to remove the widow and her daughters from their roles as executors of the late businessman's estate. The department store argues that the family cannot objectively agree upon settlements with the alleged victims, particularly after Ms Wathen-Fayed initially stated she did not believe the claims made against her husband. The family is currently fighting to retain control of the estate administration while navigating these complex legal proceedings.

Also read Grenada Police Death Investigation: Family Challenges Ruling

Disputed Estate Valuation and Transparency

Harrods barrister Penelope Reed KC argued that independent executors are better suited to investigate the affairs of the estate, which is valued between £111million and £118million. The family's lawyers claim the UK assets hold nil value, with most holdings in a British Virgin Islands company owed £97million by a Bermudan firm. Reed accused the Fayeds of withholding information because, as administrators, they seek to maximize the estate's value rather than settle claims fairly, describing their actions as a reluctance to provide transparency to the court.

Hyde Park Residence and Conflicting Views

A significant portion of the dispute involves Hyde Park Residence Ltd, a UK company carrying £20million in debt. Harrods claims it remains hazy on the relationship between the estate and this entity, despite family lawyers stating it is entirely valueless and irrelevant to the settlement process. Court submissions indicate that Al-Fayed held nominee shares in the company, which were passed to a Liechtenstein firm after his death. Harrods rejects the idea that the widow's change of heart regarding the victims' claims is genuine, suggesting it is a tactic to delay compensation payments.

Advertisement

Impact on Victims and Settlement Costs

The stakes are high for the approximately 300 women seeking damages, with over 260 people engaging in Harrods' closed redress scheme. The store has already paid out £6.1million to 110 compensated individuals, with payouts reaching up to £385,000. The legal delay caused by this executor dispute is adding significant expense and hindering the resolution process for survivors who are seeking justice directly from the estate rather than through the corporate channel.

Family Defense and Future Proceedings

The family's legal team maintains that the executors are acting dispassionately and will guide settlements with professional advice at their own cost. They characterize Harrods' intervention as a self-interested fishing expedition aimed at recovering costs while posing as a crusader for victims. The court will deliver its judgment on whether to appoint independent executors at a later date, a decision that will significantly impact how the remaining claims are processed and settled.