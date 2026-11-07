Harrison Ford, 84, Spotted Cycling in Malibu After Recent Career Honors

Harrison Ford, 84, enjoys cycling in Malibu as his primary fitness routine. The actor discusses reducing flying after his 2015 crash and reflects on receiving a Life Achievement Award in March for his six-decade career.

84-year-old actor Harrison Ford was recently observed riding a bicycle through the streets of Malibu on a sunny afternoon, demonstrating that he remains highly active despite his advanced age. Dressed in black bike shorts and a dark grey windbreaker, the legendary star appeared fit and sprightly while navigating the coastal area. This public appearance highlights his current preference for cycling as a primary form of physical exercise.

Ford Cycling Routine in Malibu

Harrison Ford utilized this outdoor session to combine fitness with leisure, stopping at a local food truck to purchase a meal before continuing his ride. The actor has frequently been seen engaging in this activity and has publicly attributed his maintained physical condition to regular cycling. He has stated on multiple occasions that he does not engage in extreme workout regimens, preferring moderate activities like tennis and bike riding to stay healthy.

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Reducing Flying After 2015 Plane Crash

Harrison Ford recently revealed to People magazine that he is significantly cutting back on flying, despite owning a diverse collection of aircraft. The Blade Runner star suffered severe injuries in 2015 when his vintage WWII plane crash-landed on a Los Angeles golf course, resulting in a broken pelvis, a shattered right ankle, a broken arm, and a scalp laceration. These traumatic injuries have clearly influenced his current lifestyle choices and decision to reduce time spent in the air.

Shifting Focus to Mountain Biking

Harrison Ford noted that while he flies from time to time, he now spends much more of his time on his bike, particularly over the last three or four years. The Indiana Jones actor stated that he used to ride road bikes but now enjoys mountain biking, taking advantage of the beautiful riding locations in the Santa Monica Mountains. He described a genuine enjoyment of being outside in nature, marking a distinct shift in his recent recreational habits compared to his previous focus on aviation.

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Comprehensive Fitness and Dietary Regimen>

Beyond cycling, Harrison Ford maintains his fitness through a variety of other activities, including playing tennis, performing light resistance training at the gym, and skiing. The 84-year-old also adheres to a strict healthy diet to support his active lifestyle. This multi-faceted approach to physical health has allowed him to remain vigorous well into his eighties, distinguishing his routine from the intense gym workouts common among younger actors.

Life Achievement Award and Career Reflections

Harrison Ford received a Life Achievement Award at the Actor Awards ceremony in March, honoring his six-decade career in Hollywood. During his heartfelt speech, he expressed gratitude for his longevity in the industry, joking that he was receiving the prize for simply being alive while other nominees were honored for their amazing work. He became visibly emotional while reflecting on his journey and the fortune of making a living doing work that he loves.

Gratitude for Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford used his acceptance speech to thank his peers, his family, and SAG-AFTRA for the honor. He specifically acknowledged his wife, Calista Flockhart, whom he has been married to for 16 years, crediting her and his family for providing him with love and courage throughout his career. He previously was married to Mary Marquardt from 1963 to 1979 and to screenwriter Melissa Mathison from 1983 until their divorce was finalized in 2004. Ford emphasized the responsibility that comes with success, advocating for support within the acting community.