Harrison.ai Raises $240 Million in Series C Funding to Expand its AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

Australian startup Harrison.ai secures substantial Series C funding to fuel expansion into the U.S. and enhance its AI-driven healthcare tools. The company's AI technology analyzes medical images with high accuracy and speed, benefiting healthcare facilities globally.

Harrison.ai, an Australian startup specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, has secured a significant Series C funding round, bringing its total capital raised to over $240 million. The round was co-led by Aware Super, an Australian pension fund, and ECP Asset Management, a global investment firm.

Joining them as investors were prominent names such as Blackbird Ventures, an early backer of Canva, Alpha JWC Ventures, with investments in Carro, and Wollemi Capital Group, the family office of Tesla chair Robyn Denholm. Additionally, Australia's National Reconstruction Fund Corp also participated in the funding.Founded in 2018 by brothers Aengus and Dimitry Tran, Harrison.ai has developed AI tools capable of analyzing X-ray and CT scans with remarkable accuracy and speed. Their flagship tool for chest X-rays can identify up to 124 abnormalities in under 20 seconds, boasting a 45% improvement in accuracy compared to standard methods. The startup's technology is already being utilized by over 1,000 healthcare facilities globally, spanning countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.Harrison.ai plans to leverage the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion into the United States and strengthen its product offerings. Last September, they launched an AI chatbot capable of answering complex questions about X-ray images and generating comprehensive reports. The company's CEO, Aengus Tran, emphasizes the crucial role AI plays in addressing the growing demand for equitable and effective healthcare. He believes their technology can significantly enhance human diagnostics and bridge healthcare disparities





