Harrisburg to introduce ordinance banning dirt bikes, ATVs from city gas stations

Harrisburg City Council is getting ready to debate an ordinance that would prohibit unregistered dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) from fueling up at g

Harrisburg City Council is getting ready to debate an ordinance that would prohibit unregistered dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles from fueling up at gas stations in the city.

The first reading of the ordinance is set to take place at the council meeting on Tuesday, according to the posted If passed a person with an unregistered ATV or dirt bike found getting gas in the city could face fines that go up to $500, for multiple offenses. Owners and operators of gas stations in the city could also be fined, if allowing somebody with a dirt bike or ATV to fill up at their station.

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Those fines also go up to $500, according to the draft ordinance. The draft of the ordinance identifies that Harrisburg has "experienced a growing public safety threat from the illegal operation of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on public streets, sidewalks, and parks, creating hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and residents.

"The fueling of unlawfully operated vehicles at retail gas stations within the City directly contributes to the continued illegal use within our municipal boundaries and endangers public safety. "Since it’s tough to catch riders in action, we want to give gas stations the ability to say no: no fueling ATVs unless they’re on a trailer. This helps keep our streets safer and stops the problem before it starts," Jones said.

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