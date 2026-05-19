Harrisburg Police Officers Replace Child's Birthday Cupcakes, Engage in Community Interaction

Harrisburg Bureau of Police shared two positive stories. In one, officers replaced a child's birthday cupcakes after they were destroyed during a domestic incident. In another, curious neighbors took photos atop a Harrisburg police motorcycle after an arrest, creating lasting memories.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police said its officers replaced a child's birthday cupcakes after they were destroyed during a domestic incident. Officers also highlighted a separate community interaction that happened several days ago following an arrest.

Curious neighbors took photos atop a Harrisburg police motorcycle, creating lasting memories. These acts of compassion and humility by HPD Officers occur daily, but regularly go unnoticed. Law Enforcement makes the community safe. But community engagement makes the city strong





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harrisburg Police Officers Domestic Incident Child's Birthday Cupcakes Community Engagement Community Interaction Curious Neighbors Photos Arrest Motorcycle Previous Felony Convictions Controlled Substance Crash Fire Telephone Pole Bankruptcy Relief Rape Sexual Abuse Kids Elizabethtown Man Up To 100 Years Behind Bars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

York County police officers killed in ambush honored during national ceremonyThree Northern York County Regional Police detectives were honored Saturday at the nation's capital during a memorial service.

Read more »

Officers shoot 44-year-old man armed with shotgun, police sayThe shooting happened in the 3400 block of Coral on Sunday May 17, 2026.

Read more »

Gunmen kill 2 police officers assigned to protect polio workers in PakistanOfficials say gunmen in two separate attacks have shot and killed two police officers assigned to protect polio vaccination teams in northwest Pakistan.

Read more »

Chicago police descend on North Avenue Beach amid teen takeover plans; officers appear to arrest 1Community-based groups are doubling down on their pleas to parents to ensure that any teen gathering over the summer is a safe one.

Read more »