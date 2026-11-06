Harrisburg police investigating alleged social media threat aimed at school

The Harrisburg School District said police are investigating after a social media threat began circulating online, allegedly targeting one of the schools.A spok

The Harrisburg School District said police are investigating after a social media threat began circulating online, allegedly targeting one of the schools. A spokesperson for the district said they investigated the origin of the threat, along with police, and do not believe it is credible.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. If someone sees a concerning post, they should immediately take a screenshot, notify the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, and report it to the social media platform. New York men wanted for allegedly spending thousands in fake cash at Pennsylvania stores Police are working to take four men into custody who are accused of using thousands of dollars in fake cash at stores across Pennsylvania.

Also read Pickerington school district respond to levy loss with focus on students

Penbrook police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman charged with burglary after she reportedly helped someone steal copper plumbing from a home. A man was killed after he was pinned between two truck trailers in Carlisle on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A Lancaster County couple has been found guilty in the aggravated assault of a woman that left her with multiple lacerations and broken bones, the district attoA Dauphin County man is facing several charges after the police said he assaulted two people and pointed a gun at a group with kids during a hostage situation.