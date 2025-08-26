Harris Dickinson Makes Directorial Debut with Acclaimed Drama 'Urchin'

Harris Dickinson, star of films like 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'The Iron Claw', directs his first feature film 'Urchin', which premiered at Cannes to critical acclaim. The film follows a homeless man in London struggling to escape his destructive cycle.

Harris Dickinson , known for his roles in films like 'Triangle of Sadness', 'Where the Crawdads Sing', and 'The Iron Claw', is making waves in Hollywood with his directorial debut , ' Urchin '. The film premiered at the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival last May, where it earned Dickinson the FIPRESCI Prize. Since its premiere, ' Urchin ' has garnered critical acclaim, boasting a 97% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 29 reviews.

'Urchin' tells a gritty and relatable story about Mike, a homeless man in London, struggling to break free from a destructive cycle. Frank Dillane delivers a powerful performance as Mike, earning him a Best Actor award at Cannes. The supporting cast includes Megan Northam, Amr Waked, Shonagh Marie, Karyna Khymchuk, Diane Axford, and Okezie Morro.Dickinson's film marks a significant step in his artistic journey, showcasing his talent beyond acting. Currently, Dickinson is focused on his next acting project under the direction of Sam Mendes. The film, titled, promises a thought-provoking exploration of human nature and life's cyclical patterns. Dickinson continues to make his mark on the film industry, captivating audiences with his versatility and commitment to compelling storytelling.





