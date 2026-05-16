Harris Dickinson and Rose Gray's Low-Key London Wedding

Harris Dickinson, a contender for the role of James Bond, married his girlfriend Rose Gray in a private ceremony in London. The couple, who met at school, kept their wedding low-key and intimate.

James Bond contender Harris Dickinson reportedly tied the knot with singer girlfriend Rose Gray in a low-key London ceremony on Wednesday. The British actor, 29, who is also set to play John Lennon in Sam Mendes ' multiple Beatles biopics, and Rose are childhood sweethearts who met at school.

According to reports the couple said 'I Do' at Islington Town Hall, just hours before the gorgeous songstress, also 29, was back on stage performing at nearby venue KoKo's in Camden. Last month it was claimed Harris got down on one knee 'a while back' with Rose showing off a dazzling diamond ring on social media. A source told The Sun: 'Harris and Rose's ceremony was very Harris and Rose: cool, calm, low-key and full of love.

'They're not at all showy despite being one of the hottest couples in town who get invited to all the best parties in town. This was for them and no-one else.





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Harris Dickinson Rose Gray James Bond Beatles Biopics Low-Key London Ceremony Islington Town Hall Koko's In Camden Diamond Ring John Lennon Sam Mendes Amazon MGM Studios Casting Process Exciting 007 News

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