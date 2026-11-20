Harris County Transit is ending four bus routes in east and northeast Harris County on New Year's Eve, leaving riders without access to public transportation.

Harris County Transit is ending four bus routes in east and northeast Harris County due to a lack of funding, according to the organization responsible for operating the service.

"It's a very bad situation," Thao Costas, executive director of Harris County Housing and Community Development, said. "These transit options are very much needed. "Baytown/Highlands/Crosby Route 6S Costas said these routes were originally created as a temporary resource following Hurricane Harvey. She said they've been kept in operation longer than anticipated because of federal dollars Harris County received related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Those funds have run out, according to Costas, who said it costs over $1 million a year to operate the soon-to-be-terminated bus lines. Costas said they tried to get funding for the lines in the recent Harris County budget process, but were unsuccessful.

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"Our budgets are constrained," Costas said. "You're having to balance so many priorities. " People who ride these buses say they don't have access to METRO and will be placed in a tough situation once these lines cease to exist. "There's a lot of people that depend on the bus for work and stuff like that," Brendan Gooden, who rides the impacted routes, said.

Costas said riders should reach out to their local officials to explore alternate means of transportation. Both Costas and Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia's office said the county is exploring alternatives, but Costas said she expects any potential solutions to come after the routes end on New Year's Eve.17-year-old arrested in fatal NYC subway shooting after dispute over smoking on train1 hour ago