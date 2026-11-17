The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly “roadway incident' that occurred on Monday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly"roadway incident" that occurred on Monday afternoon. According to officials, the shooting occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Adlong School Road just before 2 p.m.An investigation is now underway following a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon in Harris County.

According to officials, the shooting occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Adlong School Road just before 2 p.m. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the incident started as a road rage incident on Highway 90 when a 35-year-old driver of a vehicle slammed on his brakes while on the roadway causing a vehicle behind him to stop, got out of his vehicle, and a 29-year-old man, who was in the vehicle directly behind him, fired on the 35-year-old. Officials said the 29-year-old who fired his weapon is employed by the Precinct 6 Constables Office, but he's not a peace officer.

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Harris County officials said the 29-year-old remained on the scene and is cooperating with officials. Authorities said after the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, then to a grand jury. Officials said it's unclear what led up to the 35-year-old approaching the vehicle driven by the 29-year-old. The identity of the 35-year-old has not been released by officials.