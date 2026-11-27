An investigation is underway following a deputy-involved shooting in West Harris County on Thursday evening.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office provide the latest information following a deputy-involved shooting in West Harris County on Thursday evening. Harris County authorities are on the scene following a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in West Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Aspenglen Drive and State Highway 6. An investigation is underway following a deputy-involved shooting in West Harris County on Thursday evening. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Aspenglen Drive and State Highway 6. During a news conference on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said they responded to a mental health crisis call.

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Officials said the woman was verbally aggressive, and the deputy began creating distance as the woman got out of her vehicle. At that time, officials said, the deputy fired their weapon, striking the woman in the knee area. Officials said there were multiple calls in the past for the woman at the location, and she did have an extensive criminal history. The deputy involved in the shooting was a 4-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, officials said.