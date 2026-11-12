Harris County considers shutdown of concrete batch plant as residents raise pollution concerns. Here’s how to speak up

Harris County is considering taking legal action that could shut down a concrete batch plant, as concerns about air pollution and the impact on nearby neighborhoods continue.

Harris County is considering taking legal action that could shut down a concrete batch plant, as concerns about air pollution and the impact on nearby neighborhoods continue.

At its November 12 Commissioners Court meeting, commissioners are scheduled to consider authorizing the County Attorney’s Office to seek a court order that could shut down Budget Ready Mix, located at 14915 Market Street in east Harris County. According to the county, it has already filed a lawsuit against the company over alleged violations of air and water permit requirements. The county says the company’s air permit has since lapsed and the facility is operating without an air quality permit.

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The county is seeking additional authorization to pursue a shutdown or other court-ordered relief while the case moves forward. The matter is scheduled for trial beginning November 16, according to the court agenda. Another batch plant faces questions over its permit The potential legal action involving Budget Ready Mix comes as residents near another facility, Five Star Ready Mix at 8001 Ley Road in northeast Houston, challenge a separate permit application.

Five Star has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a new air quality permit. The application would authorize two permanent concrete batch plants at the location. Attorney Amy Dinn says she has been working with residents challenging the application. She says community members have submitted comments and requested a contested case hearing.

Dinn says residents have legitimate concerns about the potential impact of these facilities on neighborhood air quality.

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“Sometimes they end up getting sited in neighborhoods and communities are rightfully concerned about these facilities,” Dinn said. Concrete batch plants produce concrete used in construction, but their operations can also generate dust and particulate matter that may affect nearby communities. Who approves concrete batch plants? One important distinction for residents: Harris County does not issue the air quality permits for these facilities.

That responsibility belongs to TCEQ, the state’s environmental regulatory agency. Companies apply directly to TCEQ. As part of the permitting process, public notice is provided to affected residents, giving them an opportunity to review applications and raise concerns before a decision is made. Harris County also receives notice of permit applications and can participate in the process.

The county has a separate role in enforcing environmental requirements.

“The county does receive notice of every permit that’s requested. But that agency that grants the permit is TCEQ,” Dinn said. That means residents who want to challenge a proposed facility should pay attention to notices from TCEQ rather than waiting for the county to intervene. What can residents do if a batch plant is near their home?

Residents concerned about an existing or proposed concrete batch plant have several ways to get involved. 1. Find plants near you. Use TCEQ’s online facility map to identify permitted facilities and proposed projects in your area. 2. Look up the permit application.

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Find the facility’s permit number and review the application and public notice. These documents explain what the company is requesting permission to do. 3. Sign up for permit notifications. Residents can request to be added to TCEQ’s mailing list for a specific permit to receive updates about the application, public meetings and other developments. 4.

Submit public comments. Residents can submit concerns directly to TCEQ during the public comment period. Be specific about how the proposed facility could affect your neighborhood. 5. Request a public meeting or contested case hearing.

Residents can request a public meeting to raise questions and concerns. In some cases, people who meet eligibility requirements can also request a contested case hearing to formally challenge a permit application. Deadlines and eligibility requirements vary, so residents should review the notice for the specific application. 6. Report environmental concerns.

For concerns involving an operating facility, residents can submit an environmental complaint through Harris County Pollution Control Services. The county’s online complaint form is not intended for emergencies. For environmental emergencies, the county lists 713-920-2831 as its emergency contact number. Why this matters Harris County has previously reported more than 130 concrete batch plants operating across unincorporated Harris County and the City of Houston.

The county has also documented its enforcement efforts. Between January 2020 and June 2023, its Pollution Control Division conducted 313 concrete batch plant investigations and issued 172 violation notices. For residents, the issue extends beyond the location of a single facility. It also raises questions about how companies obtain permits, how neighbors are notified and what happens when operators allegedly fail to follow environmental requirements.

As the county considers additional legal action, residents have opportunities to participate in the state permitting process and report concerns about facilities already operating in their communities.