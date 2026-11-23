I voted my conscience and moved on. He couldn’t leave it at that.

The person I was dating tried to tell me who to vote for on Election Day. To avoid conflict, I simply cast my ballot as I saw fit and moved on with my day.

At the end of my night, he asked me if I “made the right call. ” I told him I didn’t find it appropriate for him to try to convince me on who or what to vote for, but he insisted I hear his stance. This unwarranted conversation exposed a lot that I didn’t know about my partner. He did most of the talking, but as he did, I realized that we have some fundamental differences in our values.

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When I finally spoke up to say I didn’t agree with him, he called me small and simple! We have since broken up — less because of our difference of opinions and more because my not agreeing with him triggered him to disrespect me. How do I reckon with the fact that I had real feelings for someone who may have looked down on me the whole while?

: Breakups are hard, especially when the behavior that prompted them takes you by surprise. It is possible to care for someone who is inconsistent in how he treats you; people can be complicated. Whatever you loved about him is likely real, but it doesn’t negate other parts of his personality. As you look back on your relationship, notice whether there were any signs of the disrespect that reared its head at the end.

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If you can identify clues, it may help you in a future relationship. DEAR HARRIETTE : I recently left a job that made me miserable, and although I know it was the right decision, I’ve been struggling to find the motivation to look for something new. I spent so much time dreading going to work that I thought leaving would give me a fresh sense of purpose. Instead, I feel completely burnt out.

I know I need to find another job to support myself, but even the thought of updating my resume and submitting applications feels exhausting. I’m also afraid of ending up in another position that makes me just as unhappy. I feel guilty for not being more productive with my newfound free time, especially when I know I can’t afford to be unemployed forever.

How do I regain my motivation and find a career I’m excited about without putting so much pressure on myself? : Do a meditation where you sit quietly and ask yourself what you want for your life. If you could design your life as you truly want it, what would it look like? How would you earn money to make it happen?

Notice what comes up for you. Pay attention to those ideas, even if they are kooky. Open your eyes and look around in your community. Listen as you talk to others for opportunities.

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See whether there’s a role in service that you can do as a bridge — in a spiritual home, a community center, a senior center. Many people clear their heads and find purpose by serving others. At least in the short-term, it can give you something meaningful to do as you look toward your future. Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams.

You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.