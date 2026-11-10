Harriette Cole: This part of married life took me by surprise, and not in a good way

I tried asking my mom. She talked about “duty.”

: I am about five months into being married. My husband and I didn’t live together before we tied the knot, but now that we do, I rarely get a full night’s rest.

It seems like my husband wants sex every single night. On the rare occasions when he happens to fall asleep without his fix, I can be certain I’ll be awakened before my alarm clock in the morning. I expected three times a week certainly, maybe even four if we were celebrating something, but seven days a week surely took me by surprise.

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I tried telling him that sometimes I’m just tired or not in the mood and wish that cuddling was enough. He giggled and flirted it away, telling me that he just “loves me so much. ”Do you have any modern-day advice for a girl navigating a way-too-active sex life with her forever person? Your husband is thinking about himself and not you.

That is not a recipe for long-term happiness. Sure, he is excited to be intimate with his bride as often as possible, but it sounds like what needs to be added to the dynamic is an expanded definition of intimacy — and selflessness. To your mother’s point: It can be considered one’s “duty” to be available for sex with your husband, but not like a machine.

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Your husband needs to learn what you like and what makes you excited and happy, and he needs to be willing to do that — and only that — sometimes. A fun thing you two might want to do is attend a couples intimacy workshop or retreat where different techniques are introduced for building intimacy in a relationship.

You could also get a book about tantric yoga and/or other such topics that illustrate how couples can grow closer with both partners benefitting. I’ve been seeing someone for a little over a month, and on paper, he’s everything I could want in a partner. He’s thoughtful, consistent, communicative and genuinely interested in building a relationship with me.

I’ve spent so much of my dating life pursuing emotionally unavailable people that I can’t tell whether I’m simply uncomfortable with a healthy connection or whether the chemistry genuinely isn’t there. How do I know the difference between a lack of attraction and a fear of intimacy? This is a perfect time to relax and take it easy. One month is a short period of time.

If possible, hold off on physical intimacy for a bit. Take your time to see where you click and where you don’t. Notice what you like about him. Pay attention to see if and when your connection feels genuine.

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If it’s real, it should get better with each date. Give each other a chance to find out. How will you know? Time.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.