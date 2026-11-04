Harriette Cole: She says if I tell her husband, our friendship is over

But he’s my friend, too, and I’m upset about her affair.

She recently confessed to me that she has been seeing someone for a whole year. I asked her why she won’t just get a divorce, and she said she doesn’t want to because she still loves her husband.

I am extremely disappointed in my friend because I thought she had better values than this. She’s been married to her husband for 10 years, and I consider him my friend as well. What makes this situation even more difficult is that her husband has always been kind to her and supportive of their relationship.

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As far as I know, he has no idea what is going on, and I feel terrible knowing that someone I care about is being deceived. My friend insists that the affair is none of my business and has made it clear that she expects me to keep her secret. She says telling her husband would ruin her marriage and destroy our friendship, but I feel uncomfortable pretending everything is fine when I know the truth.

I have tried encouraging her to end the affair and be honest with her husband. She gets defensive and says I am judging her without understanding her marriage. — Caught In the MiddleIt is not your place to tell your friend’s husband about the affair, but you do not need to stay complicit. Step back from the friendship.

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Tell your friend that you are unwilling to lie about her choice and that the only way you can handle this — as a friend to her and her husband — without saying something is to step away. Tell her how sad it makes you to have to sever your relationship, but you do not want to be party to her deceit.

Then it’s up to you to keep your promise to yourself. Don’t be available for dinner parties or late-night chats on the phone. If and when she cleans up her act, she can let you know. I am buying my first home, and my dad is operating as my real estate agent.

How do I get him to separate the business side from the personal? I do want his advice as my dad and as a business professional. But sometimes when I show him listings I like, he gives pushback from a fatherly perspective, telling me about his home-buying process , asking me, “What about when you have a family? ” and more.

How do I set a boundary, if even I like to blur the lines sometimes? : It’s understandable that you would get prickly around your dad’s questions, but I want to encourage you to listen to him. A good realtor should be asking you about your future plans. Buying a home is an expensive investment and a decision that should have context.

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How do you intend to live your life? Do you want children? If so, how many? That impacts how many bedrooms to consider and what school district to choose.

The list goes on and on for questions about the future that may impact your purchase. Listen and learn. Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.