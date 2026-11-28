A reader finds Harriette’s advice disgusting.

whose friend has been carrying on a yearlong affair behind her husband’s back. Frankly, I found your advice disgusting. You told this reader it is not her place to tell the husband — someone she herself calls a friend — and that the right move is to quietly step away.

That isn’t integrity. That’s abandoning a kind, supportive man to keep living a lie so that the reader can feel clean about it. Walking away while he stays in the dark is still complicity; it just comes with a clearer conscience. This man has a right to know the truth about his own marriage.

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He’s making decisions about his finances, his future and possibly his health based on a falsehood. Every person who knows and stays silent is helping maintain that deception. When someone is being betrayed this badly, it is everybody’s responsibility to bring it into the light, not to tiptoe around the person doing the betraying. Your column reaches a lot of people.