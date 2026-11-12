Harriette Cole: My sister wants to copy all the ideas from my canceled wedding

It would devastate me to see her knockoff ceremony.

: My sister wants to copy the entire wedding I’ve been planning for the past five years because I no longer will be having it.

My sister got engaged last month, and they will be getting married in October 2027. She wants to copy every single idea since it will make her life easier. Every time I think about my fiance leaving me, I am so embarrassed, and if my sister were to take my wedding plans and use them as her own, I would be devastated seeing something come to life that was supposed to be mine.

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I wish she would understand how painful this is for me. I spent years dreaming about this day, and I am still grieving the future I thought I would have. I don’t want my heartbreak to cause problems in our relationship, but I also don’t want to pretend I’m OK with her copying everything. — Stolen WeddingTell her directly that what she wants to do feels like stabbing you in the heart.

State that your detailed plans are yours alone. Encourage her to design her own wedding. : My older brother and I haven’t spoken in over a year. I made this decision because I’ve asked him repeatedly for his help with our sister, who is mentally ill, and he’s refused.

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Nearly 10 years ago, my sister showed up on my doorstep for a visit and has been here ever since. Since then, I have witnessed her have countless manic episodes, and my house has become home to her hoarding. She lived in another state for so long that none of us knew she was going through this.

My brother comes by from time to time to try taking her to the hospital or to bring food and check on her, but that’s not enough. I asked if she could live with him for a while, but he told me he has to do what’s best for his family and can’t take her in unmedicated. But what about me and my children? I’ve tried getting her admitted to facilities better-equipped to help her, but it’s always temporary.

How can I get my brother to help me with this? : You may not be able to force your brother into being of more help, but that doesn’t mean you have to continue living this way. You say putting her in a facility has been temporary thus far. Perhaps now it’s time to look for a long-term solution.

Mental health hospitals and nursing homes are not as plentiful as desired, but they do exist. You can also look at traditional nursing homes, preferably ones that are not too far away from where you live. I assume your sister has no income. Right now, Medicaid will pay for such a facility.

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If it’s a convenient distance from where you live, you can visit her regularly but also have distance so that your nuclear family has the freedom to exist in a healthier environment. Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.