Harriette Cole: My sister resents me because my daughter is a stylist for celebrities

Her daughter is a server at a diner in our town.

My sister resents me because we have daughters the same age who have landed on different paths. Her daughter works as a server at a diner in our hometown, and my daughter lives in New York City, working as a stylist for some notable celebrities.

My daughter worked her butt off to get to where she is today; our family doesn’t have any connections in the fashion industry as we’re from Montana. She moved to NYC at 21 to work in corporate fashion and was able to forge the right connections. My sister constantly makes little comments about how my daughter got lucky and implies that I think I’m better than everyone else because of her success.

Also read Police search for missing Needham 17-year-old Cole Davison, say no threat to public

I’ve tried to explain that my daughter’s accomplishments came from years of hard work, but my sister takes it as an insult to her own child. I love both girls and would never compare them, but I’m tired of feeling guilty for celebrating my daughter’s achievements. How can I address my sister’s jealousy without damaging our relationship? How do the girls get along?

Hopefully, they have a loving relationship. For you and your sister, there’s little you can do other than remaining sensitive to her situation. Find other people to share stories about your daughter with. Sadly, you may need to resist calling your sister with updates about your daughter’s life.

Advertisement

If ever the two of you find yourselves in a heart-to-heart situation, let her know that you miss being able to talk to her and that you think it’s important for your girls to know that their moms support them however they are living their lives — without judgment. I’ve recently started reconnecting with my passion for music after putting it on the back burner for several years.

Growing up, I loved singing and performing, but somewhere along the way, I convinced myself that pursuing music wasn’t a realistic career path. I went to college, earned my degree and moved to a big city to pursue a more traditional career. Now, in my mid-20s, I find myself wondering whether I gave up on my dreams too soon. I’ve started making music again, and for the first time in years, I feel genuinely excited about what I’m doing.

However, I’m intimidated by the thought of starting over in such a competitive industry, especially while trying to establish financial stability. How do I give myself a real chance to pursue my passion while balancing the responsibilities of adulthood? It is not too late to pursue your dream. Get excited about what you can explore right now.

As a 20-something, you have your whole life ahead of you. Go for it. Because music doesn’t always pay right away, find a job to support yourself, but carve out time to study music and go to open mics or other opportunities to showcase your talent. Many creatives work in the service industry, where they can find jobs with nontraditional hours that allow them to pursue their dreams and earn a living.

Advertisement

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.