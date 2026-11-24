When I confronted him, he refused to explain.

: I recently discovered that my husband transferred $15,000 to a woman whose name I didn’t recognize. I debated for a few weeks whether to confront him about it.

I hoped that maybe with time it would explain itself somehow — some major home repair or a romantic surprise getaway. No explanation ever came, so I brought it up. My husband immediately got defensive, asking why I’m paying attention to the transactions of his personal account, and he refused to tell me who this woman was or why he’d give anyone that much money without consulting with me. I don’t know what to do.

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I didn’t see this coming, and I don’t even have proof to know for certain whether it’s infidelity. A part of me remains hopeful that it isn’t, but deep down I think I am just afraid to accept this scary truth. What should I do? : As scary as it seems, this is not something you should sweep under the rug.

Go back to your husband, and tell him that you two need to talk. Sit down together with no distractions, and tell him that you need to understand what’s happening in your relationship. Point out that you were shocked to see that he gave such a sizeable amount of money to someone without discussing it with you; worse, when you mentioned it, he deflected. You two are married.

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It is not OK to brush that off. Tell him you need to know what’s going on. Admit that you are afraid he is having an affair, or worse, that he may have a child with someone else. Tell him your mind is racing because you have no answers.

Out of respect for you and your marriage, implore him to talk. If he won’t, consider hiring a private investigator to get to the bottom of it. : I graduated from college over a year ago, and I find myself missing it more than I ever expected. I miss being surrounded by friends, having a routine and feeling like I was working toward something meaningful.

Even when I was stressed about exams or assignments, I had a sense of purpose that I haven’t been able to recreate since graduating. Now, every day feels repetitive, and I feel like I’m just working to pay my bills rather than building a life I’m excited about. I catch myself looking at old pictures and wishing I could go back, even though I know I should be looking forward.

How do I stop romanticizing the past and learn to appreciate this new chapter of my life when it feels so much less fulfilling? : Transitioning into the “real world,” where you are in charge of your life, can be daunting. The reality is, much of life is boring. There are basic things you have to do every day that aren’t necessarily exciting; they just are.

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To give your life purpose and meaning, you need to set goals for yourself. They can be financial, personal, home, health or relationship goals. Does your home look like you want it to look? If not, start collecting treasures to enhance it.

Same goes for taking care of your body, your bank account or your friendships. Tend to each, and your life will get richer. Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.