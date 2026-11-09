Harriette Cole: My girlfriend gets upset that I won’t take care of her dog

I’ve been very clear that I did not sign on for this.

My partner expects me to contribute to the maintenance and care of her pet, even though I told her upfront that it is not something I am willing to do.

I’ve never wanted a dog because they are so high-maintenance and their requirements can sometimes impede on one’s personal life. It is a huge time and financial commitment that I did not sign up for. Am I wrong? If I get home first but don’t walk her dog, she gets upset with me; if she wants to go out with friends or go on vacation, she expects me to walk and feed her dog.

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It may seem selfish, but I often stay up late with work, so being woken up at 5:30 a.m. by a barking dog that needs to be taken out when I’d normally wake up at 7 is more than a slight inconvenience. It’s really causing a rift between us because I’m cranky about the dog and my girlfriend is cranky because it seems like I don’t want to help her. What are my options?

: Suggest that she hire a dog sitter to tend to the dog when she cannot. When she travels, she should board the dog. While it may seem extreme, this may be the way you two can manage dealing with the dog amicably. It would be different if you had previously committed to caring for the dog or had not vocalized your objection.

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Since you were clear, it’s her responsibility. I’m a contractor, and my employer has asked if they can reevaluate my pay due to budget cuts. They say that for the remainder of this year, they can’t afford to continue paying me what they’ve been paying me for the six months I’ve been on board with them.

This feels strange to me because they are now opening their third storefront after I helped establish their second, doubled sales and revenue across locations, expanded their product offerings and amplified their social presence and partnerships. I feel cheated. Part of me feels a sense of pride in this brand that I helped develop and propel, and I want to stay and continue pushing its growth.

But the other part of me — my dignity — feels bruised and taken advantage of. This part of me wants to walk away without negotiation so people can learn my value through my absence. I’m torn. Walking away from something I’ve put my all into feels wrong, but being underpaid and undervalued for something I transformed for the better doesn’t feel right either.

What would you do? Be ready to show your employer all you have done — in writing — to bring their business to where it stands today. If you are able to point out numbers, do so. Tell them you think it’s unfair for them to want to cut your pay as you are helping them expand in real time.

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If they truly do not have the funds, ask them to give you equity in their business — make you a partner — and you will take the pay cut. Don’t walk away without negotiating. Stand up for yourself as you remind them of how much you have invested in the business. Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams.

You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.